Morning brief: Navy to bring in ergonomic workwear for women; Delhi AQI 'poor' on Diwali; and all the latest news

The Indian Navy is looking at introducing an ergonomic design of overalls for women serving onboard warships, with the move coming on the back of their induction in the personnel below officer rank (PBOR) cadre for the first time, and their numbers poised to steadily grow in the coming years, officials aware of the development said on Saturday. Dig deeper The Indian Navy is looking at introducing an ergonomic design of overalls for women serving onboard warships.(PTI Photo)

Following the rainfall on Friday, the average air quality in Delhi remained in the 'poor' category, while the air quality index (AQI) in Noida and Gurugram is hovering between the poor and moderate categories on Sunday morning, on the day of Diwali, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) website showed. Dig deeper

The Latest News

Karnataka BJP leader Ravi says BY Vijayendra too is haunted by questions Dig deeper

Customised car design for wheelchair-bound drivers impresses Anand Mahindra Dig deeper

India News

Tribal activists threaten self-immolation ahead of PM Modi's Jharkhand visit Dig deeper

18 dead in four days in Haryana liquor tragedy Dig deeper

Global Matters

WHO loses communication with its contacts in Gaza's Al Shifa hospital, expresses ‘grave concern’ Dig deeper

More than 800 Sudanese reportedly killed in attack on Darfur town: UN Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Babar Azam is likely to take a call on his captaincy future after landing in Pakistan following a below-par World Cup campaign. Pakistan lost to England by 93 runs in their last World Cup match and ended fifth in the points table with just four wins in nine matches. There has been severe criticism of Babar's batting and more so of his captaincy. When Babar was asked about his captaincy future in the post-match press conference by former England Michael Atherton, he said he would want to take the forward. “I will do the best to pitch in my experience,” he said. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

If Hansa from Khichdi read Supriya Pathak's interview, she'd restlessly keep asking Prafful what every word means. The character is now like a second skin to Supriya, who made her debut in the parallel film movement of the 1980s and regained popularity with the comedy show in early 2000s. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Shilpa Shetty and her husband, Raj Kundra, hosted a grand Diwali bash at their residence in Mumbai. The party was attended by many celebrities dressed in gorgeous ethnic ensembles. The guest list included stars and power couples like Kriti Sanon, Tamannaah Bhatia with Vijay Varma, Bhumi Pednekar, Shraddha Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor with Mira Rajput, Sushmita Sen with Rohman Shawl, Rakul Preet Singh with Jackky Bhagnani, Huma Qureshi, Tejasswi Prakash, and others. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon.

