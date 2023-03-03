Home / India News / Morning brief: Pegasus in many leaders' phones, says Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge, and all the latest news

Morning brief: Pegasus in many leaders' phones, says Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Mar 03, 2023 08:57 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Rahul Gandhi, at Cambridge University, said the idea of Bharat Jodo Yatra started because the democracy in India is under attack. (HT)
Rahul Gandhi, at Cambridge University, said the idea of Bharat Jodo Yatra started because the democracy in India is under attack. (HT)

'Officers told me to be careful on phone as…': Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge

Speaking about Indian democracy under attack, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in his Cambridge University speech said a large number of political leaders have Pegasus on their phone. Read more

Northeast results: Himanta Biswa's 'denial' charge vs Jairam Ramesh's 'three Ss'

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday took a jibe at the Congress and said one must appreciate the party's ability to live in denial after Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh tweeted about the seats the party won in the assembly elections and the bypolls. Read more

Who is Vijayapriya Nithyananda, the Kailasa ‘representative’ at UN going viral?

The photos and videos of a saffron-clad woman speaking at a public meeting of the United Nations in Geneva are going viral after fugitive godman Nithyananda said Ma Vijayapriya Nithyananda represented ‘United States of Kailasa’. Read more

Deepika Padukone joins Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Zoe Saldana as presenter at Oscars 2023, Ranveer Singh reacts

Deepika Padukone will be one of the presenters at the Oscars 2023. Here's how Ranveer Singh has reacted. Read more

Suella Braverman says UK's ‘political correctness let Islamist terrorists’ grow

UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman cautioned against “political correctness” in the British national security saying that it has created a blind spot for Islamist extremism to flourish. Read more

Radhika Merchant steals the night in chic saree, million-dollar smile at Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's fashion film premiere

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's to-be daughter-in-law, Radhika Merchant, attended the star-studded event of designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's fashion film premiere. Read more

Who is Rajiv Jain, the man behind 15,446 cr Adani stake sale to GQG Partners

The Adani Group on Thursday raised 15,446 crore after selling shares in four of its listed companies to GQG partners, a US boutique investment firm founded by Rajiv Jain. Read more

'Can't believe a player of Virat Kohli's class…': Waugh's startling reaction

Former Australia crickerers Mark Waugh and Brad Haddin tried to decipher India great Virat Kohli's dry run in Test cricket. Read more

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
india news latest news
india news latest news
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out