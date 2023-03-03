Morning brief: Pegasus in many leaders' phones, says Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times. Rahul Gandhi, at Cambridge University, said the idea of Bharat Jodo Yatra started because the democracy in India is under attack. (HT)

'Officers told me to be careful on phone as…': Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge

Speaking about Indian democracy under attack, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in his Cambridge University speech said a large number of political leaders have Pegasus on their phone. Read more

Northeast results: Himanta Biswa's 'denial' charge vs Jairam Ramesh's 'three Ss'

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday took a jibe at the Congress and said one must appreciate the party's ability to live in denial after Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh tweeted about the seats the party won in the assembly elections and the bypolls. Read more

Who is Vijayapriya Nithyananda, the Kailasa ‘representative’ at UN going viral?

The photos and videos of a saffron-clad woman speaking at a public meeting of the United Nations in Geneva are going viral after fugitive godman Nithyananda said Ma Vijayapriya Nithyananda represented ‘United States of Kailasa’. Read more

Deepika Padukone joins Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Zoe Saldana as presenter at Oscars 2023, Ranveer Singh reacts

Deepika Padukone will be one of the presenters at the Oscars 2023. Here's how Ranveer Singh has reacted. Read more

Suella Braverman says UK's ‘political correctness let Islamist terrorists’ grow

UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman cautioned against “political correctness” in the British national security saying that it has created a blind spot for Islamist extremism to flourish. Read more

Radhika Merchant steals the night in chic saree, million-dollar smile at Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's fashion film premiere

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's to-be daughter-in-law, Radhika Merchant, attended the star-studded event of designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's fashion film premiere. Read more

Who is Rajiv Jain, the man behind ₹15,446 cr Adani stake sale to GQG Partners

The Adani Group on Thursday raised ₹15,446 crore after selling shares in four of its listed companies to GQG partners, a US boutique investment firm founded by Rajiv Jain. Read more

'Can't believe a player of Virat Kohli's class…': Waugh's startling reaction

Former Australia crickerers Mark Waugh and Brad Haddin tried to decipher India great Virat Kohli's dry run in Test cricket. Read more

