Morning brief: PM Modi wears multi-coloured, Rajasthani-style turban on Independence Day; and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Aug 15, 2023 08:57 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times

PM Modi wears multi-coloured, Rajasthani-style turban on Independence Day 2023

PM Modi on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day donned a multicoloured Rajasthani-style turban as he arrived at Raj Ghat before reaching the ramparts of Red Fort where addressed the nation on Tuesday. The multi-coloured turban with a long tail in PM Modi's carefully chosen Independence Day attire accompanied his off-white kurta, white pants, and a jacket with a pocket square. The turban keeps with the tradition of PM Modi wearing colourful turbans on every Independence Day since 2014. Read Here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during his address on the country's 77th Independence Day, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Georgia charges former US President Donald Trump with illegally trying to overturn 2020 loss

Former US President Donald Trump was hit with a fourth set of criminal charges on Monday when a Georgia grand jury issued an indictment accusing him of efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden. Read Here.

BCCI's stance on Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul's Asia Cup chances revealed after viral match simulation footage, Dravid remark

One of Rishabh Pant's Instagram story went viral all over social media on Monday leaving fans of the Indian cricket team excited. The post was an exclusive footage from the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru where injured batting duo of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer were seen doing a match simulation, just days ahead of the Ajit Agarkar-headed selection committee finalising the Indian squad for the Asia Cup. Read Here.

Priyanka Chopra wears Malti Marie name necklace, cheers Nick Jonas at Jonas Brothers concert in bralette and midi skirt

Priyanka Chopra attended the Day 2 of the Jonas Brothers concert at Yankee Stadium and cheered for her husband, Nick Jonas, and his brothers, Kevin and Joe. Pictures and videos of Priyanka at the show made it to social media, giving her fans a glimpse of her glamorous concert fit. After an all-black ensemble on the first day, Priyanka slipped into a stylish all-white deep-neck bralette and midi skirt set. However, her choker necklace with their daughter's name, Malti Marie, stole the show. Read Here.

Gadar 2 box office day 4 collection: Sunny Deol film records stellar Monday, will cross 200 crore on Independence Day

Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, continued performing well at the domestic box office. As per Sacnilk.com, the film earned nearly 40 crore on Monday, the fourth day of its release. Helmed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 also features actor Utkarsh Sharma. The film hit theatres last week on Friday. Read Here.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Tuesday, August 15, 2023
