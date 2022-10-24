Home / India News / Morning brief: PM's Diwali celebrations with security personnel since 2014; and all the latest news

Morning brief: PM's Diwali celebrations with security personnel since 2014; and all the latest news

Updated on Oct 24, 2022 09:07 AM IST

PM Modi exchanges sweets with security personnel in 2018.
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

PM has been celebrating Diwali with security personnel since 2014: A throwback

Following days of packed schedule ahead of Diwali, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to celebrate the festival of lights with soldiers at the border like every year. Read more

Jai Ram family’s net worth nearly doubles in 5 years

The net worth of Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur’s family has almost doubled in the last five years, while his individual assets have witnessed at least 60% growth since the 2017 assembly elections. Read more

'Ghabra mat. Tu match-winner hai mera': Watch Babar Azam's riveting speech after Pakistan's heart-breaking loss to India

India vs Pakistan World Cup contests always set the benchmark high and Sunday was no exception. India and Pakistan played a cracker of a match in their T20 World Cup opener at the MCG that went down to the wire. Read more

Shah Rukh Khan attends Diwali bash with Aryan Khan, Vicky Kaushal with Katrina Kaif twin in black

Actor Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan attended the Diwali party of producer-writer Amrit Pal Bindra on Sunday evening. In several videos shared by the paparazzi on Instagram, Shah Rukh was seen arriving at the venue but the back seat was completely covered with a black drape. Read more

Happy Diwali 2022: Best wishes, images, messages, greetings and quotes to share with your loved ones on Deepavali

The festival of lights, Diwali, also known as Deepavali, is right around the corner, and people are gearing up to celebrate it with a blast. This year, the festival falls on Monday, October 24. Read more

One of these eggs is not like the others. Watch viral video to know why

There are different kinds of videos that are regularly shared online. Some of those videos also come with surprise at the end and often leave people stunned. This video involving a bowl full of eggs is one such example. Read more

