Home / India News / Morning brief: Weather agency's prediction for spring in North India; and all the latest news

Morning brief: Weather agency's prediction for spring in North India; and all the latest news

india news
Updated on Feb 13, 2023 08:58 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

A bunch of children enjoy the weather in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
A bunch of children enjoy the weather in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
ByHT News Desk

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

North India faces warm spring again, IMD predicts

Most of India, except the peninsular region, will see day temperatures two to five degrees above normal, the India Meteorological Department said in its extended forecast for the coming two weeks, while independent forecasters predicted a further rise in temperatures from March, in early indications that the country needs to brace for another unusually warm spring. Read more

‘One word I use for him is ’torture'. Even Kohli, Rohit hate playing him in nets'': Karthik on 'unplayable' India bowler

Team India have one of the best bowling attacks in the world. An example of that was on display on Day 1 and 3 of the opening Test match of Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Nagpur against Australia. But who among them have been toughest bowler for the Indian team? Read more

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani reception: Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta, Alia Bhatt, other stars make a dazzling appearance

Newlyweds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra hosted a grand reception party in Mumbai last night. The couple invited their friends in the industry and a few big names to the star-studded party. Read more

Valentine’s Day 2023: How to improve your love life as per your zodiac sign

Valentine's Day is around the corner and you’re probably wondering what you can do to make your day special. Your zodiac sign can be a great guide to help you plan out an unforgettable day with your partner. Read more

ISC (Class 12) board exam 2023 begins today; Check important guidelines by CISCE

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will begin ISC (Class) 12 board exam 2023 today, February 13. Read more

Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Afghanistan

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck 135 km south-southeast of Fayzabad, Afghanistan at 6.47 am on Monday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). Read more

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani dance to Kala Chashma with her brother at star-studded wedding reception. Watch

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding reception on Sunday in Mumbai saw the who's who of Bollywood in attendance – from Gauri Khan and Mira Rajput to Kajol and Kareena Kapoor. Read more

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
north india latest news
north india latest news

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out