 Morning briefing: 2 killed in fresh Manipur violence; and more | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Morning briefing: 2 killed in fresh Manipur violence; Jet Airways' Naresh Goyal 'suffering from cancer'; and more

Morning briefing: 2 killed in fresh Manipur violence; Jet Airways' Naresh Goyal 'suffering from cancer'; and more

ByHT News Desk
Feb 16, 2024 09:09 AM IST

A list of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a collection of news items you should check out.

Manipur witnessed renewed violence on Thursday as a mob attack on a government compound in Churachandpur resulted in the deaths of two individuals. Triggered by the suspension of a tribal police officer, the mob stormed the complex, igniting clashes and arson. Security forces responded with gunfire, leaving several injured in addition to the fatalities. This incident exacerbates existing ethnic tensions in the state, which have simmered since May 2023. The suspension of the officer, belonging to the Kuki community, sparked outrage, with allegations of biased treatment compared to similar incidents involving Meitei officers. The Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) demanded action and threatened a shutdown, further fueling unrest. Dig Deeper

Manipur has been in the throes of ethnic violence between the majority Meitei community and the tribal Kukis since May 3 last year. (PTI)
Manipur has been in the throes of ethnic violence between the majority Meitei community and the tribal Kukis since May 3 last year. (PTI)

Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, 74, arrested in a money laundering case, applied for interim bail citing a "slow growing cancer" diagnosed by private doctors. He claims deteriorating health and desires proper medical treatment, including PET scans and aggressive therapy. The court ordered a medical board review, while prosecutors request time to respond. Goyal's previous pleas alleging inadequate healthcare and fear for life were considered, as was his earlier permission to see private doctors and his ailing wife. His diagnosis includes neuroendocrine tumors (small intestine), a hiatus hernia, and possible pre-cancerous esophageal condition. Doctors recommend further tests and potentially immediate treatment. Dig Deeper

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The Latest News

Bharat bandh today: Are banks, offices closed? Top updates on farmers' nationwide protest. Dig Deeper

Ashok Chavan: It’s not possible to change your ideology overnight. Dig Deeper

Delhi fire: 11 killed, 4 injured in massive blaze at Alipur paint factory. Dig Deeper

India News

Bharat bandh today: Avoid these Delhi, Noida routes during farmers' protest | Traffic advisory. Dig Deeper

Supreme Court allows pleas against UAPA to be withdrawn, filed before high courts. Dig Deeper

Mamata blames BJP, RSS as tension in Sandeshkhali intensifies. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Biden admin working ‘very hard’ to thwart attacks against Indian students: White House. Dig Deeper

Prince Harry and Meghan's blunt response to personal attacks after ‘three days to behave’ remark. Dig Deeper

Trump lambasts Fani Willis as ‘disgraced’, says Fulton County case 'will have to be dropped’. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

Sarfaraz Khan, finally earning his India call-up, celebrated a memorable debut. His fifty, though overshadowed by teammates' Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja, impressed with its pace and potential. Cut short by a run-out, the innings ended on a high note with a congratulatory call from his younger brother Musheer, a rising star himself. Musheer's video call expressed pride and joy, offering a glimpse into their close bond and shared passion for cricket. Sarfaraz, acknowledging Musheer's talent, shared his special day with his family, both present and virtually. He credited his brother's inspiration for helping him overcome batting struggles. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Zendaya dominated the red carpet at the "Dune: Part Two" premiere with a stunning vintage robotic dress from Mugler's archives. The transparent metal outfit showcased her figure through strategically placed panels, reminiscent of the designer's 1995 creation. Her stylist, Law Roach, proudly declared it the original suit, even referencing Muhammad Ali's "I am the greatest" statement. However, the spotlight isn't solely on Zendaya's fashion. The highly anticipated sequel arrives with immense expectations after the first film's success. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Alia Bhatt rocked a chic power-dressing look at the Poacher trailer launch, solidifying her status as a fashion icon. She sported a unique green ombre pantsuit from Elie Saab, featuring a single-breasted blazer with gold buttons and wide-leg trousers. The ensemble exuded confidence and trendiness, garnering praise from fans and fashion enthusiasts. While the price tag ( 3.14 lakh) may seem hefty, her minimal accessories and subtle glam makeup kept the focus on the statement outfit. Dig Deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon

Watch an interesting conversation with Indian politician & former Union Minister of State, Milind Deora. HT’s senior journalist Kumkum Chadha talks to him about his life in politics & beyond. Watch Now!

Get Updates on India News, Farmers Protest Live , Bharat Bandh alongwith the Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On