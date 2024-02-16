Morning briefing: 2 killed in fresh Manipur violence; Jet Airways' Naresh Goyal 'suffering from cancer'; and more

Manipur witnessed renewed violence on Thursday as a mob attack on a government compound in Churachandpur resulted in the deaths of two individuals. Triggered by the suspension of a tribal police officer, the mob stormed the complex, igniting clashes and arson. Security forces responded with gunfire, leaving several injured in addition to the fatalities. This incident exacerbates existing ethnic tensions in the state, which have simmered since May 2023. The suspension of the officer, belonging to the Kuki community, sparked outrage, with allegations of biased treatment compared to similar incidents involving Meitei officers. The Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) demanded action and threatened a shutdown, further fueling unrest. Dig Deeper Manipur has been in the throes of ethnic violence between the majority Meitei community and the tribal Kukis since May 3 last year. (PTI)

Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, 74, arrested in a money laundering case, applied for interim bail citing a "slow growing cancer" diagnosed by private doctors. He claims deteriorating health and desires proper medical treatment, including PET scans and aggressive therapy. The court ordered a medical board review, while prosecutors request time to respond. Goyal's previous pleas alleging inadequate healthcare and fear for life were considered, as was his earlier permission to see private doctors and his ailing wife. His diagnosis includes neuroendocrine tumors (small intestine), a hiatus hernia, and possible pre-cancerous esophageal condition. Doctors recommend further tests and potentially immediate treatment. Dig Deeper

Sarfaraz Khan, finally earning his India call-up, celebrated a memorable debut. His fifty, though overshadowed by teammates' Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja, impressed with its pace and potential. Cut short by a run-out, the innings ended on a high note with a congratulatory call from his younger brother Musheer, a rising star himself. Musheer's video call expressed pride and joy, offering a glimpse into their close bond and shared passion for cricket. Sarfaraz, acknowledging Musheer's talent, shared his special day with his family, both present and virtually. He credited his brother's inspiration for helping him overcome batting struggles. Dig Deeper

Zendaya dominated the red carpet at the "Dune: Part Two" premiere with a stunning vintage robotic dress from Mugler's archives. The transparent metal outfit showcased her figure through strategically placed panels, reminiscent of the designer's 1995 creation. Her stylist, Law Roach, proudly declared it the original suit, even referencing Muhammad Ali's "I am the greatest" statement. However, the spotlight isn't solely on Zendaya's fashion. The highly anticipated sequel arrives with immense expectations after the first film's success. Dig Deeper

Alia Bhatt rocked a chic power-dressing look at the Poacher trailer launch, solidifying her status as a fashion icon. She sported a unique green ombre pantsuit from Elie Saab, featuring a single-breasted blazer with gold buttons and wide-leg trousers. The ensemble exuded confidence and trendiness, garnering praise from fans and fashion enthusiasts. While the price tag ( ₹3.14 lakh) may seem hefty, her minimal accessories and subtle glam makeup kept the focus on the statement outfit. Dig Deeper

