Morning briefing: Arvind Kejriwal's plea hearing in HC today; woman ends life after husband loses 1.5 crore, more news

The Delhi high court will on Wednesday, March 27, hear a plea by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and seeking his immediate release in a money-laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam. Arvind Kejriwal's petition, which has sought the release on account of the arrest and the subsequent remand to the ED being “illegal”, is listed for hearing before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma at 10.30am. Dig Deeper Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (File photo)

Ranjitha, a 24-year-old homemaker from Karnataka's Chitradurga, was found hanging at her residence recently. As authorities delved into her death, they uncovered a troubling narrative involving cricket betting and debt of around ₹ 1.5 crore associated with her husband, Darshan Babu. According to the police, Ranjitha left behind a suicide note in which she wrote about the harassment faced by the family from moneylenders, which eventually led to her dying by suicide. Following the incident, the police also filed a case against 13 suspects - three of whom were identified as Shivu, Girish and Venkatesh, the Times of India said in a report. Ranjitha was found hanging at her home on March 18. Dig Deeper

Latest News

India News

Global Matters

Sports Goings

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad credited MS Dhoni for working on Shivam Dube's game in the build-up to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Repaying the faith on Tuesday, Dube played a rollicking knock to make sure the Super Kings posted a gigantic target for the 2022 winners, Gujarat Titans (GT) in match No.7 of the tournament. In the rematch of last year's final, Dube extended Dhoni's stay at the dugout as Chennai reached 206-6 in the 20-over contest. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Swatantra Veer Savarkar box office collection day 5: The film, which was doing well so far, witnessed a fall in its collections. As per Sacnilk.com, the film earned just over ₹1 crore in India on its first Tuesday. It is based on the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. According to Sacnilk.com, the film earned ₹1.05 crore [Hindi: ₹1.04 crore; Marathi: ₹1 lakh] on its first day, ₹2.25 crore [Hindi: ₹2.25 crore] on day two. On its third day, it minted ₹2.7 crore [Hindi: ₹2.7 crore] and on its fourth day ₹2.15 crore [Hindi: ₹2.15 crore]. The film earned ₹1.10 crore nett in India, as per early estimates, on day five. So far, the film has earned ₹9.15 crore nett in India. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

The enormity of the pandemic is driving a major shift in the current work environment. From a focus on individual output, companies are increasingly encouraging teamwork and a sense of purpose among employees, which requires a rethink of workplace layout and design. In recent years, the patterns of modern office design have evolved rapidly, driven by a number of variables such as employee preferences, changing work cultures and technological breakthroughs. It is possible to create works of art in modern workplace design. Gone are the days of lifeless, eggshell-coloured walls and cramped cubicle mazes under flickering fluorescent lights. Instead, bright, airy spaces with pops of colour that encourage innovation and lift spirits are standard in today's workplaces. Dig Deeper