Morning briefing: Bangladeshi journalist booked for defaming Rahul Gandhi; Prashant Kishor takes dig at Tejashwi Yadav

A defamation case has been filed against Bangladeshi journalist Salah Uddin Shoaib Chaudhary and Aditi Ghosh of 'The Jaipur Dialogues' for allegedly spreading false information about Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi. The complaint, lodged by G Srinivas of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, accuses Chaudhary of posting on social media that Sonia Gandhi, despite marrying in India, is a Christian and linked her to the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI. Additionally, it claims Rahul Gandhi was accused of meeting a Bangladesh Nationalist Party leader and sexually assaulting a woman in London. The case was registered at High Grounds police station. Dig Deeper A Bangladeshi journalist was booked for defaming Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi (Photo by Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)

Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor criticized Bihar's former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday, questioning his ability to lead the state due to his educational background. Speaking in Bhojpur, Kishor mocked Yadav, calling him a “9th fail” and suggesting that his lack of education undermines his capacity to drive development in Bihar. Kishor highlighted that despite Yadav’s privileged background—being the child of a chief minister—he failed to pass Class 10, implying a disregard for education. Kishor further ridiculed Yadav’s understanding of economic concepts, claiming Yadav cannot differentiate between GDP and GDP growth, and questioned his competence in shaping Bihar’s future. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

Jax Taylor shares his mental health struggles and diagnoses on social media: ‘I recently learned…’ Dig Deeper

Pedro Almodovar's The Room Next Door gets 17-minute standing ovation at Venice Film Festival Dig Deeper

India News

Key allies take swipe at DMK, Stalin for organising religious conferences Dig Deeper

Maharashtra elections: BJP, NCP at odds over 21 seats; friction intensifies Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Prince Harry's surprise visit to UK left many attendees ‘astounded’ and ‘pleased’ Dig Deeper

How Melania Trump and Barron found out about assassination attempt; tale of the ‘chart that saved’ ex-prez's life Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Ananya Panday finds it challenging to describe her role as Bella in "Call Me Bae." The trailer reveals Bella as someone born with a “golden spoon,” but she soon faces the harsh reality of hustling outside her privileged bubble. In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Ananya discussed her portrayal of Bella and addressed comparisons to Kareena Kapoor's iconic Poo from "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham." She also shared her sentiments about completing five years in Bollywood, a milestone she finds difficult to embrace. Ananya’s reflections offer insight into her evolving career and the complexities of her latest role. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

Sumit Antil defended his Paralympic gold medal by setting a new Games record with a throw of 70.59m in the F64 men’s javelin final in Paris on Monday. Antil broke his own previous record with his second attempt, which was his best throw of the event. He began with a 69.11m throw, followed by the record-setting 70.59m. His third throw reached 66.66m, and he had a foul on his fourth attempt. He finished with throws of 69.04m and 66.57m in his fifth and sixth attempts, respectively. None of his competitors surpassed the 70m mark. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Mira Rajput was recently photographed outside a luxury spa and wellness center in Mumbai, showcasing a stylish orange co-ord outfit. The 19-year-old complemented her look with a white halter-neck crop top, dainty gold jewelry, Hermes platform sandals, and a tan Celine bag. Notably, the accessories outvalued her ensemble: the Celine Teen Triomphe Bag, made from natural calfskin and featuring a gold finish and Triomphe metallic closure, is priced at USD 4,300 (approximately ₹3,60,887). The Hermes sandals further added to her high-end appearance. Paparazzi videos captured her chic and well-accessorized day out. Dig Deeper

It's Trending

Navya Naveli Nanda, granddaughter of Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, announced her enrollment in an online MBA program at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad on Instagram. The 26-year-old described it as a dream come true. However, her announcement received criticism, with many questioning the legitimacy of her Blended Post Graduate Programme (BPGP), which differs from IIM Ahmedabad’s flagship MBA. Commenters expressed surprise at a star kid’s admission to such a prestigious institute and debated the value of her course compared to the traditional MBA program. Despite the backlash, Nanda remains excited about her academic pursuit. Dig Deeper

(That’s all we have at this hour in our Morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon)