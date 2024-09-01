Morning briefing: BJP's strategy for Maharashtra assembly poll; NCW seeks full release of Hema committee report, & more

The BJP which, after its poor showing in the Lok Sabha elections, had decided that it would contest the assembly elections under a collective leadership. The party has begun implementing its plan and announced its former state unit chief and former union minister Raosaheb Danve as the election coordinator. This is being viewed as a major setback for deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who has been the face of the BJP in all elections since 2014, although Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said that Fadnavis would be leading the party campaign in the state. Dig Deeper Given the unrest in the Maratha community over reservation, the BJP believes Raosaheb Danve, a Maratha from Marathwada, would be a better pick than Devendra Fadnavis. Kunal Patil/HT Photo (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has sought the release of the full Justice Hema Committee report. The explosive document established widespread sexual abuse in the Malayalam film industry. The commission also said it is committed to take up these matters with the concerned authorities to ensure that “the rights of women are upheld and that a safe, equitable working environment is fostered within the industry”. The top women's body, in an official statement, said it has observed some concerning findings in the report which point out to “serious issues” including "workplace harassment, gender-based discrimination, and other forms of exploitation that adversely affect women in the Malayalam film industry." Dig Deeper

India news

‘Lie travels faster’: Actor Jayasurya's first reaction to Kerala sex abuse allegation

72-year-old man assaulted on train after being accused of carrying beef

Police file charge sheet in Bengaluru PG murder case

Governor takes his own decision if Cabinet’s advice is biased: Solicitor General

Global matters

UNICEF issues emergency tender to secure mpox vaccines

Prince William ‘will always do the right thing’ to Prince Harry despite ‘betrayal and snipes’

Elon Musk fears what will happen in America ‘if Kamala/Walz gain power’

Business

Japan wants its hardworking citizens to try a 4-day workweek due to labor shortage

Did the Tatas really have to merge Vistara with Air India?

New FASTag design launched to crack down on large vehicles using smaller vehicle tags to pay less toll

Entertianment

In September 2024, several web series, including Call Me Bae, Gyeongseong Creature Season 2, Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 2, Tanaav Season 2, and The Perfect Couple, will release across OTT platforms. Fans are awaiting shows such as Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, Agatha All Along, The Judge from Hell and others Dig Deeper

Lifestyle

Jennifer Lopez made her first public appearance after filing for divorce from Ben Affleck. The singer was photographed in Beverly Hills, California, for an event. The pictures show her stepping out of her car in a stylish outfit Dig Deeper

It's trending

A nine-year-old Indian girl has been named the runner-up in the prestigious Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition, conducted by the Natural History Museum (NHM) in London. Shreyovi Mehta, a Class Five student from Faridabad near Delhi, captured a striking image of two peafowl while she was on a morning stroll with her parents in the forests of Keoladev National Park in Bharatpur, Rajasthan. Dig Deeper

