Morning briefing: Canada updates travel advisory for India; Bengaluru bandh today; and all the latest news

Canada has updated its travel advisory for its citizens in India due to a diplomatic dispute arising from the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The advisory urges Canadians to "remain vigilant and exercise caution" in light of recent developments and calls for protests against Canada on social media. This move comes after India issued a similar advisory for its citizens in Canada, citing growing anti-India activities and hate crimes. The tensions between the two countries escalated after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged potential Indian involvement in Nijjar's killing. The United States provided intelligence to Canada, further fueling the controversy, while India rejected the allegations as “absurd”. Dig Deeper Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau at Rajghat in New Delhi during the G20 Summit earlier this month. (AP/File)

Tensions are escalating in Bengaluru over the release of Cauvery water, with conflicting calls for Bandhs (strikes) on Tuesday and Friday. Various groups have withdrawn their support for the Bandh due to discordant announcements, except for private schools that will remain closed. The Karnataka Jala Samrakshana Samithi plans to proceed with the Bandh, aiming to raise awareness during a Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee meeting. On the other hand, pro-Kannada group Kannada Chaluvali, led by Vatal Nagaraj, is determined to hold a statewide Bandh on Friday. The Ola Uber Drivers and Owners Association switched support to the state-wide Bandh. The police have not granted permission for the Tuesday Bandh, warning of strict action against violators, and prohibitory orders are in place. Karnataka's chief minister urged protestors to comply with court orders to avoid legal repercussions, while the BJP leader called for cooperation in a peaceful Bengaluru Bandh. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

Photos showing bodies of two missing students surface online amid Manipur violence, state govt reacts. Dig Deeper

In Karnataka, alliance with BJP hints at shift in JD(S) strategy towards Muslim voters. Dig Deeper

EAM Jaishankar meets UN, UAE leadership; discusses reforms, bilateral ties. Dig Deeper

India News

In Chhattisgarh, Rahul promises caste census if INDIA wins, accuses BJP of ignoring OBCs. Dig Deeper

Moody's Investors Service’s views report on Aadhaar ‘baseless’, lacks evidence and basis, says Government. Dig Deeper

Ministry of Home Affairs gives nod to create seven top-level posts in NIA. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Interpol issues Red Corner Notice against wanted Khalistani leader Karanvir Singh. Dig Deeper

5 dead, including a child, after 2 private planes collide in northern Mexico. Dig Deeper

India's response firm...we support it, Sri Lankan envoy says on Canada's allegations. Dig Deeper

One Good Read

As Rajasthan prepares for upcoming elections later this year, there seems to be a sense of stagnation in the political air, with neither the Congress nor the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gaining a significant edge. Despite the Congress winning eight out of nine assembly seats in the 2018 Barmer-Jaisalmer region, there's no strong anti-incumbency sentiment against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's government. However, Gehlot's attempts to woo MLAs to secure his position have irritated voters who have borne the brunt of their representatives' actions. The BJP, too, faces challenges, with internal dissent and uncertainty over whether to project Vasundhara Raje as its leader. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

Several former cricketers, including Michael Clarke, Shane Bond, and Shane Watson, retired at 34, but Virat Kohli, the Indian cricket star, continues to excel. Despite his age, Kohli remains a pivotal figure for India across all formats. Recently, he scored a record-breaking century in the Asia Cup and played a significant role in India's victory. As the ICC World Cup 2023 approaches, there is speculation about Kohli's future in ODIs. South African cricket legend AB de Villiers suggests that if India wins the World Cup, it might be an opportune moment for Kohli to retire from ODIs and focus on Test cricket and the IPL, given his remarkable physical condition and unwavering dedication to success. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Shah Rukh Khan's film "Jawan" is continuing its strong performance at the box office, even in its third week. The movie collected ₹5.3 crore on its third Monday, bringing its domestic total to ₹566.08 crore. It has also crossed ₹1000 crore in worldwide gross earnings. Shah Rukh Khan expressed his gratitude to fans on X and acknowledged their celebrations of the film's success. He is now preparing for his next project, directed by Rajkumar Hirani and co-starring Taapsee Pannu, which is expected to clash with Prabhas' "Salaar" around Christmas. The film industry is closely watching the release strategy of Hombale Films, the production company behind "Salaar" and "KGF: Chapter 2," as they strategically book release dates and alter them based on content. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Disha Patani, renowned for her fashion prowess, regularly stuns her Instagram followers with her versatile style choices. She effortlessly combines comfort and elegance, adhering to the "less is more" fashion mantra. In a recent photoshoot, Disha donned a captivating white corset bodycon dress by designer Alex Perry. The dress featured slip details, corset patterns, and ruched elements that accentuated her curves. Her indoor photoshoot exuded an effortless and chic vibe, drawing admiration from fans and industry friends. Comments poured in, with Mouni Roy praising her beauty, and Krishna Shroff lauding her as a "sexy bish." Disha completed the look with white netted gloves and embellished stilettos, showcasing her fashion finesse. Dig Deeper

