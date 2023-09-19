Morning briefing: Canada's ‘India link’ claim in Nijjar killing and US' response; all the latest news

Tensions between India and Canada have intensified following Ottawa's decision to expel a senior Indian diplomat in response to the killing of prominent Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The expulsion coincides with an ongoing investigation into what Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau describes as "credible allegations of a link" between Indian government agents and the deceased Khalistani leader. Trudeau stated that Canadian security agencies have been actively pursuing these allegations over the past few weeks, raising concerns about potential involvement of Indian government agents in the killing of Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar. This development has strained diplomatic relations between the two countries. Dig deeper Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau(AP)

The White House has expressed "deep concern" regarding Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's accusations linking Indian government agents to the murder of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia in June. Trudeau had mentioned "credible allegations of a potential link," but the Indian side dismissed the claim as "absurd and motivated." This development highlights the diplomatic tensions between the United States, Canada, and

India in light of the ongoing investigation into the incident. Dig deeper

Global Matters

Joe Biden, aged 80, acknowledges concerns about his age, saying, "I get it," regarding the possibility of running for re-election as U.S. President. Dig deeper

Latest News

Florida influencer Morgan Osman, known for her alleged connection to Sam Asghari, had an epic flight meltdown, which has gone viral. Osman's claim to be "Instagram famous" became a focal point of the incident. Dig deeper

A North Carolina surfer describes a terrifying shark attack on his face, likening it to a bear trap. Dig deeper

India News

Rahul Gandhi once offered "unconditional support" to PM Modi on the women's reservation bill. Dig deeper

A temple has been adorned with coins and currency notes worth ₹3 crore in celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi Dig deeper

Sports Goings

As India prepares for the ODI World Cup at home, concerns have arisen due to injuries incurred during their campaign in Sri Lanka. Axar Patel's quadriceps injury casts doubt on his World Cup participation, leading the team to consider alternatives like Ashwin and Washington Sundar. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer faced another back injury, prompting former cricketer Gautam Gambhir to suggest an immediate replacement. With the World Cup approaching in less than three weeks, legendary cricketer Kapil Dev has also weighed in on the matter, adding to the growing discussion about India's injury challenges ahead of the tournament. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

A star-studded event in Mumbai marked the trailer launch of the upcoming Netflix drama "Jaane Jaan," starring Kareena Kapoor, Vijay Varma, and Jaideep Ahlawat. Celebrities in attendance included Vijay Varma with his actor-girlfriend Tamannah Bhatia, Jaideep Ahlawat, Nora Fatehi, Kartik Aaryan, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Alaya F, Esha Gupta, and the makers of the show, among others. The stars showcased their stylish casual-chic outfits, adding glamour to the event. It was a night of fashion and anticipation for the much-anticipated series. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

The wedding celebrations of actor Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha have commenced, with Parineeti's Mumbai home illuminated with lights, signaling the beginning of the festivities. Parineeti arrived in Delhi on Sunday, where preparations for the celebrations at Raghav's residence were underway. A paparazzo shared a glimpse of Parineeti's high-rise apartment adorned with lights on Instagram, captioning it "Light Pari ke Ghar pe." Congratulations poured in from well-wishers in the comments section as the couple gears up for their impending nuptials. Dig deeper

