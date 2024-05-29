Morning briefing: Cyclone Remal death toll at 37 in northeast; BJP bigwigs in Varanasi before Phase 7; and more

Heavy rain and thunderstorms triggered by Cyclone Remal have resulted in the deaths of at least 37 people in northeastern states, primarily in Mizoram, with dozens still missing. The cyclone has forced hundreds to seek refuge in relief camps after their homes were destroyed and power lines were brought down. Mizoram has been the most severely affected state. The state government reported that Cyclone Remal claimed the lives of 27 people in the Melthum, Hlimen, Falkawn, and Salem Veng areas of Mizoram's capital, Aizwal. As of Tuesday, relief teams have recovered 27 bodies, and the death toll is expected to rise as search and rescue efforts continue in the city. Dig deeper. Cyclone Remal kills 37 in India's northeastern states (Photo by Munir Uz Zaman / AFP)(AFP)

Cyclone Remal: Assam schools shut today, 'red' alert for northeastern states

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Varanasi constituency has seen frequent visits from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) heavyweights as they make a final push for the crucial Lok Sabha seat, one of 13 in Uttar Pradesh going to the polls on June 1 in the seventh and last phase of the general elections. Modi is seeking a third consecutive term from Varanasi and faces Ajay Rai of the INDIA bloc, who previously lost to Modi in the 2014 and 2019 elections. Other contenders for the seat include BSP’s Athar Jamal Lari, Apna Dal (Kamerawadi)’s Gagan Prakash Yadav, Yug Tulsi Party’s Koli Shetty Shivkumar, and two Independents, Sanjay Kumar Tiwari and Dinesh Kumar Yadav. Dig deeper.

The 17th edition of the IPL concluded on Sunday night with the Kolkata Knight Riders emerging victorious, claiming their third title after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final. The season was marked by exceptional performances throughout both the league stage and the high-pressure playoffs. The group stages were dominated by batters, creating a batter's paradise, but the knockout stages saw a dramatic shift as bowlers took the spotlight. Not a single team managed to score over 180 runs in the knockout rounds. Dig deeper.

Zaira Wasim, known for her roles in Dangal and Secret Superstar, revealed on Tuesday that her father, Zahid Wasim, has passed away. She took to her social media handles to share the news and wrote, “My father, Zahid Wasim, has passed away. Please remember him in your prayers and ask Allah to forgive his shortcomings, make his grave peaceful, protect him from its torment, ease his journey from here ahead and grant him the highest level of Jannah and Maghrirah.” Zahid Wasim was seen accompanying Zaira and her mother to film events in the past. Dig deeper.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were spotted enjoying a dinner date in Mumbai last night with friends, including cricketer Zaheer Khan, his actor-wife Sagarika Ghatge, and cricket presenter Gaurav Kapur. The paparazzi captured them exiting a restaurant, sharing videos on social media. Virat was dressed casually yet elegantly, while Anushka added her stylish touch to a classic white shirt and denim jeans ensemble. The outing gave fans a glimpse into their evening, with many commenting on Anushka's timeless elegance. One fan wrote, "Virushka [heart eye emoji]," expressing admiration for the couple, while another noted, "Anushka always looking elegant." Dig deeper.

Twice a year, New Yorkers are treated to the spectacular event known as Manhattanhenge, where the sun aligns perfectly with the east-west streets of Manhattan, creating a breathtaking sight. This year, crowds have gathered along Manhattan streets to witness and capture this unique phenomenon, celebrating the convergence of urban planning and natural beauty. Social media, especially platform X, has been flooded with stunning photos of the event shared by enthusiasts. Dig deeper.