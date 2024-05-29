Cyclone Remal: Assam schools shut today, IMD issues ‘red’ alert for these northeastern states

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has ordered the closure of educational institutions in nine districts in the state on Wednesday, May 29, amid heavy rainfall and landslides triggered by Cyclone Remal. The districts where schools and colleges will remain closed are Nagaon, Hojai, West Karbi Anglong, Karbi Anglong, Golaghat, Dima Hasao, Cachar, Hailakandi, and Karimganj. A car got damaged after an uprooted tree fell on it due to heavy rain and winds triggered by Cyclone Remal in Dima Hasao, Assam, on Tuesday. (ANI)

“In light of the Red Alert for Nagaon, Hojai, West Karbi Anglong, Karbi Anglong, Golaghat, Dima Hasao, Cachar, Hailakandi, and Karimganj, all educational institutions in these districts will remain closed on May 29, 2024. Stay safe,” Sarma posted on X on Tuesday.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Earlier, other northeastern states, including Tripura, Mizoram, Meghalaya, and Manipur, had ordered the closure of schools and offices on Tuesday in view of the heavy rainfall.

Cyclone ‘Remal’ made landfall in Northeast India on Sunday night on the coast of the Bay of Bengal, bringing heavy rainfall and gusty winds across several states. The cyclone has crossed Bangladesh and turned into a deep depression.

IMD's ‘red’ alert for northeast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘red’ alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in the northeastern states on Wednesday, May 29.

According to the weather department, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall of around 115.5 to 204.4 mm on May 29. Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall from May 29 to June 1.

“Squally wind speed reaching 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Eastern Assam and Meghalaya and Mizoram,” it wrote in its bulletin issued on Tuesday.

In its bulletin, the IMD also advised people in vulnerable areas to move to safer places and those in affected areas to remain indoors. It also urged people to avoid areas facing waterlogging, landslides, and mudslides.

Cyclone Remal impact in northeast: Over 30 people killed

The severe Cyclone ‘Remal’, which battered the West Bengal and Bangladesh coast after making landfall on Sunday night, weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area on Tuesday as it moved inwards. Strong winds and heavy rainfall lashed northeast India, causing massive damage in the northeastern states and claiming the lives of at least 37 people.

On Tuesday, at least 17 bodies, including two children, were recovered after a stone quarry collapsed in Mizoram's capital of Aizawl. Meanwhile, at least 10 people were killed in other adverse weather-related incidents in Mizoram, three in Assam, and two in Meghalaya. In Nagaland, four people reportedly died, and more than 40 houses were damaged due to landslides and heavy rainfall, reported PTI.

While no casualties have been reported in Tripura, the state government said that the heavy rainfall forced a total of 746 people from 246 families to take shelter in relief camps opened in different parts of the state. However, at least six houses and 185 dwellings were completely damaged due to heavy rains in the state.

(With inputs from agencies)