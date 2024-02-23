Morning briefing: Fresh protests in Sandeshkhali; PM to launch multiple projects in Varanasi, all the latest news

Fresh protests erupted in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal, as women demanded the arrest of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his aides over allegations of sexual assault and land grabbing. The protesters, armed with sticks, set fire to a structure linked to Shahjahan's brother, accusing them of seizing land and molesting locals. Shahjahan, a Zilla Parishad member, has been missing since January 5 after an attack on an Enforcement Directorate team. Eighteen people, including TMC leaders, have been arrested for various charges. Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar visited the area, urging people not to take the law into their own hands. The protests occurred during a visit by the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes and coincided with BJP protests. State BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar was arrested and later released on bail. TMC criticized BJP's actions, referencing allegations against BJP leaders like Suvendu Adhikari in a chit fund case. Dig deeper West Bengal BJP State President Sukanta Majumdar along with supporters stage a dharna outside Sandeshkhali police station demanding the arrest of TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh, in Sandeshkhali on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

More news on Sandeshkhali: Police register second FIR on gang rape charges

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Sikhs agitate across Bengal, protest at BJP HQ in Kolkata on “Khalistani” remark

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Varanasi to a grand welcome by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP workers at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport. During his two-day visit, Modi laid the foundation stones for development projects worth over ₹13,202 crore and inaugurated projects totaling ₹11,972 crore. He attended various programs at BHU, distributed awards, interacted with students, and visited the Sant Ravidas Temple. Additionally, Modi inaugurated road projects, industrial developments, urban projects, and projects related to tourism and spiritual tourism. He also laid the foundation stones for the National Institute of Fashion Technology, a new Medical College, and the National Centre of Ageing. Tight security arrangements were in place for the visit.

More news on PM Modi's visit: Ayodhya, Mathura and Varanasi get ₹40,000-crore fillip

The Latest News

BRS MLA Lasya Nanditha, 37, killed in road mishap in Hyderabad Dig deeper

BJP says ‘Congress hates Muslims’ after MLA claimed harassment over religion Dig deeper

India News

Manipur HC deletes part of earlier order on inclusion of Meiteis in ST list Dig deeper

Sharad Pawar's NCP faction allotted ‘Man Blowing Turha’ poll symbol by election commission Dig deeper

Global Matters

Joe Biden rebukes Alabama Supreme Court's IVF ruling as ‘outrageous’ and ‘disregard' for women Dig deeper

Commercial US spaceship Odysseus lands on moon but transmitting weak signal Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Ravichandran Ashwin, India's off-spinner, is on the brink of surpassing another record held by Anil Kumble. Having recently crossed the milestone of 500 Test wickets, Ashwin now eyes breaking Kumble's record for the most wickets in Test matches played in India. With just three wickets needed, Ashwin could achieve this feat during the fourth Test against England at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi. Currently trailing Kumble by only two wickets, Ashwin's impressive home record places him among the top bowlers in Indian conditions. His potential accomplishment would make him the fifth bowler to claim 350 wickets at home. Despite a brief absence during the third Test due to a family emergency, Ashwin returned to contribute to India's victory, highlighting his significance in the series, especially in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

"Article 370," directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, offers a nuanced exploration of the events leading to the nullification of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir, distinct from the controversial narrative of "The Kashmir Files." Starring Yami Gautam and Priyamani, the film educates viewers about the complexities of politics surrounding Article 370 in a simplified yet impactful manner. It avoids jingoism and propaganda, focusing instead on factual storytelling backed by meticulous research. The narrative unfolds from 1947 to 2016, detailing the challenges faced by an Intelligence Field Officer and a PMO Secretary in Kashmir. Despite some creative liberties, the film's powerful performances and smooth screenplay make it a compelling watch. Gautam and Priyamani shine in their roles, supported by a strong ensemble cast. "Article 370" stands out among Bollywood films on Kashmir, offering a thoughtful portrayal of a significant chapter in India's history. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

With the 71st Miss World pageant underway, we can't wait to see who will take home the coveted title this year. India is hosting the prestigious Miss World pageant this year after a hiatus of three decades, the last time being in 1996. India celebrates six remarkable women who won the coveted Miss World title, each exhibiting beauty and intellect. While the pageant is all about ‘Beauty with a Purpose’, these women have shattered the glass ceiling and set new milestones for countless aspiring girls. As we root for India's representative, Sini Shetty, let's revisit the unique moments in beauty pageant history and reminisce about the splendid outfits worn by these iconic winners. Read more…

That’s all we have at this hour in our Morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon