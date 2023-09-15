Morning briefing: Hunt for terrorists in J&K still on, Aditya-L1's next step; and all the latest news

A manhunt was underway on Thursday for the group the terrorists responsible for the ambush-style killings of two army officers and a deputy superintendent of police in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district a day earlier, with the hot pursuit involving some of the army’s finest fighting men, including those from the special forces, counterterrorism specialists from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, dog squads, modern surveillance equipment, jammers and drones to prevent the terrorists from giving security forces the slip, officials tracking the developments said. Dig deeper Anantnag: Security personnel during an encounter with terrorists at Gadole area of Kokernag, in Anantnag district, Thursday.(PTI)

Aditya L1 spacecraft, India's first space-based mission to study the Sun, during the early hours on Friday, underwent the fourth earth-bound manoeuvre successfully, the ISRO said. This maneuver placed the spacecraft in a new orbit at 256 km x 121,973 km. The next important step, called the Trans-Lagrangean Point 1 Insertion (TL1I), is scheduled for September 19th. Aditya-L1 is a space-based observatory designed to study the Sun from a unique halo orbit around the first Sun-Earth Lagrangian point (L1), situated approximately 1.5 million km from Earth. Dig deeper

Bats were spotted near the 47-year-old's farm in Kerala who died on August 30 as the Nipah virus index case, offering clues to the cause of the outbreak Dig deeper

The stalemate over Maratha reservation ended on Thursday as activist Manoj Jarange ended his hunger strike after meeting with CM Eknath Shinde Dig deeper

The Supreme Court reserved orders on green firecrackers and criticised Delhi Police for issuing licenses for traditional firecrackers despite a 2018 ban. Dig deeper

As many as 75% of people with mental illnesses begin experiencing symptoms before the age 25, with 50% battling the same as early as 15, experts say Dig deeper

A day after filing an FIR against a Hindi news channel anchor for spreading misinformation, Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge, on Thursday, shared details about Karnataka’s fact-check unit. Dig deeper

Russia on Thursday expelled two US diplomats, accusing them of working with a Russian national charged with collaborating with a foreign state. Dig deeper

The family of Jaahnavi Kandula, an Indian student who was killed by a Seattle cop, has released a statement, saying they are ‘distressed’ by Seattle union leader's insensitive comments Dig deeper

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited an aeronautics factory in Komsomolsk-on-Amur city on Friday as part of his trip to Russia's far east Dig deeper

The explosion on August 27 in Duttapukur, near Kolkata, resulted in nine deaths and extensive property damage, with some victims' bodies torn apart by the blast's force. There were questions regarding whether it was an illegal firecracker factory or a crude bomb-making operation, a common concern in West Bengal. The ease of transitioning between these activities is due to shared ingredients like charcoal, sulphur, and potassium nitrate, easily obtainable in the market. Surprisingly, the state government lacks data on the extent of illegal firecracker units in Bengal. This issue poses significant risks to peace in the region, including places like Natun Chandra. In this story, we delve into perilous world of illegal firecracker production, bomb-making, and the livelihood choices in Natun Chandra village. Dig deeper

The unceremonious exit of Babar Azam's men from the Asia Cup was never in the script for the aficionados, who anticipated a showdown summit clash between the traditional rivals - India and Pakistan. Doing the unthinkable in the virtual semi-final of the Asia Cup 2023 between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, middle-order batter Charith Asalanka emerged as the knight in shining armour for Dasun Shanaka and Co. with his valiant knock at R Premadasa Stadium on Friday. Asalanka played a heroic role for Sri Lanka, scoring an unbeaten 49 off 47 balls, securing a thrilling 2-wicket victory. This victory marked Sri Lanka's third-highest successful run-chase in Asia Cup history. Sri Lanka, with a record 12 finals appearances, advanced to face India in the tournament final on Sunday. Dig deeper

Shah Rukh Khan took the risk of going bald for his film Jawan and it paid off as the film went on to break box office records each day. The actor has now opened up about playing a bald man in a small candid interview with IMDB. On being asked how did he react on learning that he had to go bald for Jawan, Shah Rukh said he opted for the look out of mere laziness. “It was never part of the script. It was a part of the get-up that was a part of the script. I just chose the bald look out of laziness. I said, ‘yeah, then I don’t have to wear 2 hours of this makeup, can I just go bald?' So I think it came out of that. I had reservations because I showed the promo to some friends and they were like, ‘Arey yaar! It looks very scary, girls won’t like you.' So I hope girls like me. I hope girls like bald men. I like bald girls,” he said in humour. Dig deeper

Within the conventional 9-to-5 grind at workplace, challenges arise as the fast-paced work rhythm strains even the most resilient individuals. Individuals who work at a workstation while in a seated position are more inclined to have unhealthy eating habits. According to the National Family Health Survey, roughly 10% of Indians, primarily women, consume deep-fried meals on a daily basis and 36% on a weekly basis. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Mukesh Batra, Founder and Chairman Emeritus at Dr. Batra’s Healthcare, warns that the allure of easily accessible, calorie-rich junk food can lead to weight gain and health issues, affecting productivity and well-being. The key lies in choosing nourishing options that rejuvenate rather than hinder one's health and work performance. Dig deeper

