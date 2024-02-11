Morning briefing: King Charles' first statement since cancer diagnosis, Owaisi's ‘respect’ for Lord Ram; all latest news

Britain's King Charles has made his first statement after being diagnosed with cancer, expressing gratitude to his well-wishers. "I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days," King Charles said in a statement. Dig deeper Britain's King Charles (REUTERS)

"I have the highest respect for Lord Ram but hate Nathuram Godse because he killed the person whose last words were ‘Hey Ram’," Owais said during a discussion in the Lok Sabha on the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the consecration ceremony on January 22. Dig deeper

10 BJP workers held for attack on journalist Wagle’s car; 2 FIRs registered. Dig deeper

Baba Siddique joins NCP, son Zeeshan next, say NCP leaders. Dig deeper

Congress to come out with people-friendly manifesto: Karnataka DCM DK Shivakumar. Dig deeper

Forest dept to undertake camera-trap study of wolves in Pune district. Dig deeper

US threatening sanctions to tear India away from Moscow: Russian Envoy. Dig deeper

China’s well-to-do are under assault from every side. Dig deeper

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Saturday, announced the squad for the final three matches of the five-Test series against England. Shreyas Iyer was left out, Virat Kohli remained unavailable because of personal reasons, while Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul have been named in the 17-man India squad, albeit their participation is subject to fitness clearance from the BCCI's medical team. Dig deeper

Kangana Ranaut unveiled the trailer of Telugu movie Razakar: The Silent Genocide of Hyderabad at an event in Mumbai on Saturday. At the event, the actor was asked if she had any thoughts of the Prime Minister of the country. Kangana then joked about playing India’s Prime Minister in her upcoming film, Emergency. Dig deeper

Sonam Kapoor is one of Bollywood's unbeatable fashionistas. The actor never fails to captivate her fans with her remarkable sartorial choices, ranging from heritage clothing to chic red-carpet-ready gowns and steal-worthy casual fits. During the ongoing New York Fashion Week 2024, the actor served another fashionable look you will want to steal. She attended the Tommy Hilfiger Fall Winter 2024 show in a chic pantsuit and a classic pinstriped shirt. Scroll down to check it out. Dig deeper

