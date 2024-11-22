Morning briefing: Manipur CM says BJP hit drug trade, illegal migrants; Russia's Putin threatens strike on UK, and more

Manipur chief minister Nongthombam Biren Singh, 63, has faced persistent calls for his resignation amid ongoing ethnic violence in the state. In a recent interview, following a violent attack that killed six women and children, Singh defended his leadership, claiming he was targeted for cracking down on the drug trade. He emphasized that the government, with public support, is working to restore peace, despite opposition from groups including illegal migrants, the drug mafia, and political rivals. Singh accused these vested interests of hindering normalcy and vowed to work with the Centre to identify and eliminate those causing unrest in the state. Dig Deeper Manipur CM N. Biren Singh said the BJP government is working towards restoring peace and normalcy(PTI)

Russian president Vladimir Putin has threatened to strike the UK with a new ballistic missile, similar to the one used in Ukraine, amid the ongoing conflict. The UK government condemned Putin's escalation, noting that the missile, with a range of "several thousand kilometers," was used against the Ukrainian city of Dnipro. In a televised address, Putin stated that Russia had the right to target nations supplying weapons to Ukraine. He warned that countries facing potential strikes would be given advance notice to evacuate their citizens for safety, further heightening tensions in the ongoing war.

The Latest News

India News

Global Matters

Entertainment Focus

Composer AR Rahman surprised fans on Tuesday by announcing his separation from wife Saira Banu after 29 years of marriage. The couple has remained largely silent since the announcement, with Rahman only sharing a brief tweet. On Friday morning, Rahman broke his silence with his first social media post since the separation, focusing on his professional achievements rather than personal matters. The post celebrated his recent success at the Hollywood Music In Media Awards 2024, where he won the Best Score - Foreign Language Film award for his work on The Goat Life.

Lifestyle and Health

Isha Ambani has become a fashion icon, known for her impeccable style featuring vintage Chanel, Schiaparelli, and Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla creations. Her fashion sense was evident early on, as she made her debut at the prestigious le Bal des Débutantes in Paris in 2012. A fan page recently shared throwback pictures from the event, delighting fans. Isha, then a 20-year-old Yale senior, attended the ball with her parents, Mukesh and Nita Ambani. The post included several photos of Isha, showcasing her poise as she posed with her parents and other debutants at the luxurious Hotel de Crillon in Paris.

(That’s all we have at this hour in our Morning briefing. Catch you in the evening)