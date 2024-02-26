Morning briefing: MEA says several Indians discharged from Russian Army, Hiranandanis summoned by ED; all latest news

The external affairs ministry on Monday rejected some media reports claiming that Indians with the Russian Army are seeking help for discharge, adding that “each and every case” has been strongly taken up with the Russian authorities. "We have seen some inaccurate reports in the media regarding Indians with the Russian army seeking help for discharge," the MEA said in a statement. According to media reports, several Indians have been working as security helpers in the Russian military and they were forced to even fight with Russian soldiers in certain areas along Russia's border with Ukraine. "Each and every such case brought to the attention of the Indian Embassy in Moscow has been strongly taken up with the Russian authorities, and those brought to the attention of the Ministry have been taken up with the Russian Embassy in New Delhi. Several Indians have already been discharged as a result," the statement added. Dig Deeper Indians were working as security helpers in the Russian military and were forced to even fight with Russian soldiers in certain areas.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Niranjan Hiranandani and his Dubai-based son Darshan Hiranandani - the promoters of prominent Mumbai-based real estate developer Hiranandani Group, for questioning in a foreign exchange violation case on Monday. News agency PTI, citing sources, reported that the father-son duo has been asked to depose at the central agency's office in Mumbai. However, they may choose to submit their primary responses through an authorised representative. The summons came as the probe agency searched four premises linked to the Hiranandani Group and its group entities under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) provisions on Thursday. The ED officials are probing some of the group entities’ alleged receipt of funds of over ₹400 crore via the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) route for the two housing projects in Panvel and Chennai. Reportedly, one of the group entities that had received the FDI allegedly did not repay loans taken from a consortium of banks and was declared a Non-Performing Asset. Dig Deeper

Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid declares son his successor at ‘Shab-e-Baraat’ ceremony. Dig Deeper

Karnataka: Right-wing outfit members booked for accusing nurses of forced conversion. Dig Deeper

India News

Abhay Chautala's big claim after Haryana INLD chief Nafe Singh Rathee shot dead: ‘6 months ago…’ Dig Deeper

Who is Nitasha Kaul, Indian-origin UK-based professor denied into India? Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Pakistan woman mobbed for wearing attire with Arabic prints. What happened next? Dig Deeper

US Air Force member sets himself on fire, shouts ‘Free Palestine’ outside Israeli Embassy in Washington, DC. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Poacher has been receiving unanimous praise from critics and viewers ever since it released on Prime Video last week. The eight-episode long series marks the return of director Richie Mehta after his International Emmy-winning show Delhi Crime. Based on true events, the masterful show takes place in the jungles of Kerala, where a team of dedicated forest range officers and other members follow a trail of investigation on the illegal ivory trade. In this exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, creator Richie Mehta along with actors Roshan Mathew (who played Alan Joseph), and Dibyendu Bhattacharya (who played Field Director of the Kerala Forest Department, Neel Banerjee), sat down for an extensive chat about the process of approaching this important story, shooting on location, and the effect this experience had on them. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Harnaaz Sandhu's latest look is all about glamour and chic vibes as the diva slays in a sizzling furry bodycon dress. The Miss Universe is a total fashionista who always manages to hit the style mark like a pro. Whether it's a sartorial saree or a chic pantsuit, the diva can pull off any look to perfection. Just a day ago, she wowed her fans in a fiery black cut-out dress and this time around, she shows off her fashion savvy in a backless gown. Harnaaz is quite active on social media and her glam Insta-diaries filled with fashion-forward looks are a treasure trove of style inspiration for all her followers. Her latest look is no exception and is sure to leave you in awe. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

With 99 matches, 507 wickets, 35 five-wicket-hauls, 24 four-fors, over 3000 runs and five centuries, Ravichandran Ashwin's Test career has been nothing less than iconic. A bonafide legend, Ashwin has been part of Indian cricketing folklore for over 13 years and is involved in some of their most cherished moments. Be it reaching the pinnacle of the ICC Test rankings, playing two World Test Championship finals, or beating Australia in Australia twice, Ashwin has been part of it all. And now… in 10 days, Ashwin will take his already legendary career to the next step as he gets set to become only the 14th Indian cricketer to play 100 Tests. Yes, Ashwin, a 99-Test veteran, will enter the 100-Test club when he takes the field on March 7, joining his peers Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ishant Sharma in this rare prestigious list. Dig Deeper