Morning briefing: Medical services hit by doctors' protests; Manish Sisodia says BJP failed to keep him jailed, and more

On Saturday, a nationwide 24-hour strike by tens of thousands of doctors brought all services to a halt across India, except for emergency medical care. The protest, which began at 6 am, was a response to the brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor in Kolkata on August 9. The victim's body was discovered at a major government hospital after a 36-hour shift. The strike, driven by growing outrage and solidarity, saw placards reading "I don’t want to be the next victim," as doctors, including many women, marched in the national capital and other cities demanding justice and safety. Dig Deeper A nationwide 24-hour strike by tens of thousands of doctors brought all services to a halt across India, except for emergency medical care on Saturday. (HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)

On Saturday, former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia claimed that the BJP’s alleged conspiracy to keep him jailed until the Delhi Assembly elections had failed. Sisodia, who was imprisoned for 17 months over alleged irregularities in the 2021-22 excise policy, was granted bail by the Supreme Court on August 9. The court ruled that continued detention violated his fundamental rights. Speaking during his padyatra in Patparganj, Delhi, Sisodia expressed optimism that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, also implicated in the same case and currently in Tihar Jail, would be released soon. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

Who started the viral ‘Demure' trend? How TikTok changed beauty influencer's life Dig Deeper

3 Indian-origin family members dead in Texas car crash identified; Leander teenager left all alone after tragedy Dig Deeper

India News

Kolkata doctor rape-murder: What did CBI ask ex-principal during marathon interrogation? 10 points Dig Deeper

‘Dragged her on floor’: Air India crew member attacked in London hotel room Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Elon Musk's X shuts down Brazil operations citing arrest ‘threat’ from top judge Dig Deeper

Shark Tank judge Mark Cuban hails Kamala Harris's economic plan in a series of tweets Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut addressed misconceptions about her in a recent appearance on Raj Shamani's podcast, revealing that she believes people are actually "scared" of her. Kangana stated that she has no regrets about her past statements, maintaining that she has always spoken the truth. She asserted that she has never initiated conflict but noted that people who are dishonest or unjust seem particularly fearful of her. Kangana emphasized that the fear stems from her commitment to truth and justice, suggesting that her presence intimidates those who have wronged others. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

During the Delhi Premier League opener, India’s star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant surprised fans by bowling the final over of the match. Known primarily for his explosive batting and sharp glovework, Pant had never bowled in an international match, making this move particularly intriguing. Although his over had little impact on the outcome, as the South Delhi Superstarz won on the first ball, the sight of Pant bowling captured widespread attention. This unusual decision led to speculation, with some linking it to Gautam Gambhir’s recent appointment as Team India’s head coach, who has encouraged Indian batters to bowl in key moments. Dig Deeper

