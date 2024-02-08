Morning briefing: Nikki Haley on India-US ties; traffic chaos likely at UP borders; and all the latest news

Nikki Haley, a potential Republican presidential candidate, stated that India desires partnership with the US but lacks trust in American leadership currently, preferring to align closely with Russia. In an interview, Haley emphasized India's strategic acumen and highlighted its reliance on Russian military equipment due to perceived US weakness. She urged US leadership to rebuild trust with allies like India, Japan, and Australia, suggesting that India's billion-dollar stimulus to reduce dependence on China underscores the need for strengthened alliances. Haley also warned of China's economic struggles and its preparations for a potential conflict with the US. Dig Deeper Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley (Reuters/File)

The Noida traffic police issued an advisory urging commuters to seek alternative routes on Thursday due to anticipated heavy traffic caused by farmers' protests in Delhi and Greater Noida. Key road stretches around the Delhi-Noida border will be closed near Chilla, Kalindi Kunj, and DND flyway, with diversions in place. Traffic restrictions will also be enforced on several stretches, including Sector 15 to Sector 6 police post and Sandeep Paper Mill to Harola Chowk. Diversions will redirect traffic at sensitive locations like Rajnigandha Chowk and Jhundpura Chowk. Additional diversions will be implemented based on traffic conditions, with section 144 imposed on February 7 and 8 as a precautionary measure. Dig Deeper

N Chandrababu Naidu in Delhi to meet top BJP leaders, likely to return to NDA. Dig Deeper

India to oppose discussion on non-trade issues at WTO. Dig Deeper

Pakistan election today: Voting amid rising violence, economic crises. Dig Deeper

PM Modi-led panel clears names for Lokpal chief, vigilance commissioner. Dig Deeper

AIADMK rules out return to NDA as former leaders join BJP. Dig Deeper

India believes access to energy is a right for all citizens: Bhupender Yadav. Dig Deeper

Nawaz Sharif is in pole position, but governance is a steep task in Pakistan. Dig Deeper

Prince Harry snubs Prince William in brief UK visit after King Charles' cancer news. Dig Deeper

Pakistan election 2024 in numbers: Facts that you must know. Dig Deeper

The BCCI senior men's selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, is set to convene in the coming days to finalize India's squad for the remaining three Tests against England. Captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid are expected to join the selection meeting. However, the availability of Virat Kohli remains uncertain, as he will miss the third and fourth Tests and is doubtful for the fifth. Mohammed Shami is unlikely to feature due to an ankle injury. On the positive side, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja are likely to return after missing the second Test due to injuries. Pacer Mohammed Siraj will likely replace Mukesh Kumar, and Jasprit Bumrah is expected to play in the third Test, with possible rest in the fourth, considering the tight schedule. Dig Deeper

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's upcoming film "Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya" has seen a lukewarm response in its advance booking, collecting ₹93.66 lakh for day one, according to sacnilk.com. The movie, directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, has sold 43,250 tickets so far, with Delhi NCR and Mumbai recording the highest sales. The film, which also stars Dimple Kapadia and Dharmendra, follows Shahid Kapoor's character, a robot scientist who falls in love with Kriti, a highly intelligent female robot. Recently, the film underwent changes following cuts by the Central Board of Film Certification, including a reduction in a scene depicting a sex act and replacing the word 'daru' with 'drink'. The CBFC issued a U/A certificate for the film on February 2, with a total runtime of 143.15 minutes. "Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya" is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar. Dig Deeper

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently attended the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition in Qatar, stunning fans with her elegant appearance. Dressed in a mesmerizing blue gown and jacket by couture label Luciferase, Kareena embraced the floral embellishment trend. Her outfit boasted a plunging square neckline, fitted bodice, ankle-length hem, and a tailored silhouette. Completing the look with matching accessories, including high-heel pumps and dazzling jewels, Kareena opted for subtle makeup and sleek, straight hair styled by Rhea Kapoor. Fans showered praise on her glamorous ensemble on social media. Meanwhile, Kareena's latest film venture was Netflix's "Jaane Jaan," co-starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Dig Deeper

