Morning briefing: Pakistan's Multan records 1,914 AQI and heavy smog; BJP worker found murdered in Bengal, and more

Smog blanketed Lahore and Multan in Pakistan as the air quality index (AQI) soared to alarming levels, reaching 760 in Lahore and a staggering 1,914 in Multan, making it the world's most polluted city, according to ANI. On Friday, Multan's AQI even crossed the 2000 mark. Authorities have yet to implement measures to tackle the pollution, while residents failed to wear protective masks. In Lahore, smog caused widespread road closures for the second consecutive day, with several traffic points blocked. A road accident on GT Road near Kalashah Kako left nine people injured due to poor visibility, reports ANI. Dig Deeper A man wears a mask to avoid smog while he rides on a bicycle along a road in Multan(REUTERS)

A BJP worker, Prithviraj Naskar, was found dead at the party's office in South 24 Parganas district, West Bengal, after being missing since November 5, PTI reported. Naskar, who managed the BJP's social media in the district, was discovered with multiple injuries and blood-soaked on Friday night. The discovery has sparked a political dispute between the Bharatiya Janata Party and Trinamool Congress. Police arrested a woman in connection with the murder, and she reportedly confessed to attacking Naskar with sharp weapons. Authorities suspect personal motives, potentially linked to a relationship or a quarrel with the arrested individual. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

Agra man drinks mosquito repellent after breakup with girlfriend, posts video online Dig Deeper

Odisha Police's arrest post, with a hilarious emoji twist, goes viral Dig Deeper

India News

Supreme Court says ‘bulldozer justice’ has no place in society governed by law Dig Deeper

Kashmiri students in Karnataka allege college forced them to trim their beard: Report Dig Deeper

Global Matters

'Friction' between Trump and Elon Musk following the former's electoral win, predicts CNN journalist Dig Deeper

Kamala Harris's stepdaughter reacts to mental breakdown reports after 'Momala's' election loss Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

South Korean actor Maa Dong-seok, also known as Don Lee, sparked speculation about his involvement in Prabhas' upcoming film *Spirit* after sharing a post on Instagram about *Salaar Part 2*. The shoutout came just a day after shooting for *Salaar Part 2* began. Dong-seok posted a poster of the film along with a photo and a thumbs-up emoji, fueling rumors that he might be cast as the antagonist in *Spirit*, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Fans on X (formerly Twitter) quickly reacted, wondering if this Instagram shoutout signals an official confirmation of his role in the film. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoyed a festive Diwali getaway to the Maldives with her husband, Saif Ali Khan, and their two sons, Taimur and Jeh. The actress shared glimpses from the vacation on social media, including no-makeup selfies and bikini photos, captioned "Saturday selfies ❤️ with one thrown in of the husband ❤️." Her Maldives album also featured a candid shot of Saif posing on a yacht, showcasing his beach-ready physique. Known for her natural, off-duty style, Kareena's glowing, sunkissed skin and effortless look stole the spotlight in the vacation snaps, highlighting her laid-back yet glamorous holiday vibe. Dig Deeper

It's Trending

In the latest episode of *The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show*, Kapil hosted a star-studded panel featuring business icons Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murty, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal, and his wife, Grecia Munoz. Known for his wit, Kapil entertained the guests with humorous quips. He kicked off the conversation by asking Deepinder how he met Grecia, who hails from Mexico. Deepinder shared a heartwarming story, recalling how a friend urged him to meet Grecia when she visited Delhi, predicting that they would marry. Deepinder, initially reluctant to settle down, was intrigued and eventually found himself captivated by her, leading to their marriage. Dig Deeper

(That’s all we have at this hour in our Morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon)