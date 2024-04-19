Morning briefing: 'Portugal link' found in Salman Khan's house firing; DK Tripathi to be next chief of naval staff, more

The Mumbai police said on Thursday that the two men who fired outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's house had conducted a recce of his farmhouse in Panvel four days before the incident. A senior police official said the duo wanted to create "terror" by opening fire outside the actor's residence in posh Bandra. The Mumbai police have arrested Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21) for the crime. The Mumbai Crime Branch officials told PTI that Salman Khan often visits Arpita Farms, a farmhouse located 60 kilometres from Mumbai. The duo, natives of Bihar, rented a house 10 kilometres from the sprawling property in Panvel's Harigram area. Dig deeper Salman Khan with his father Salim Khan greeted fans outside his residence on Eid on Thursday; visuals from outside the apartment after Sunday's shooting. (ANI) (File)

Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi will be India’s next naval chief when he takes over from Admiral R Hari Kumar on April 30 as the latter retires after heading the Indian Navy for two years and five months, the central government announced on Thursday night. Tripathi, who is currently serving as the vice chief, will be the senior-most officer in the navy the day Kumar retires. Hence, by appointing him as the successor, the government has followed the seniority principle for the forces. More changes in the country’s top military leadership will follow as Indian Army chief General Manoj Pande retires on May 31. Vice chief Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi is the frontrunner for the top post as he will become the senior-most serving officer the day Pande retires. Dig deeper

Indian Navy seizes 940kg drugs in Arabian Sea in 1st interdiction as CMF Member

Meta unveils Llama 3 and real-time image generator: All you need to know

Israel 'launches missile attacks' on Iran's Isfahan; Tehran grounds flights: Reports | Latest updates

INDIA bloc seeks to keep southern citadel intact as Lok Sabha polling kicks off

BJP files complaint against DKS over promising water for votes to brother

Sugar CEO and Shark Tank India judge Vineeta Singh took to Instagram to share a post on the biological clock vs career clock debate. In her share, she explained her opinion and wrote, "There is no career clock". "Ladies, your biological clock and career clock are not in conflict!" Vineeta Singh posted. In the following lines, she shared a moment when she felt "underconfident" about her life choices. She also talked about her father and how his professional life made her realise that "Comparisons lead to unhappiness anyways, and the solution is not to put yourself on a clock! The solution is to not compare".

Social media users have named Google a "compromised platform" after Elon Musk revealed an unusual feature. A screenshot of a "pro-tip" given a person, and shared by Musk, reads, "If you have to do a Google search, use "before:2023" at the beginning of your search string. You get a completely different (and IMO much more usable) set of results. The web has died." Another person wrote about this comment, "Someone recently posted a hot tip about adding "before:2023" to Google web searches and I forget who it was but wow what a huge difference it makes. So thank you to whoever that was. It gets rid of so much AI-generated SEO cr**."

Director Shankar's daughter, Aishwarya Shankar married Tarun Karthikeyan in Chennai on April 15. Celebrities like Vikram, Suriya, Nayanthara, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor attended. Pictures and videos of Ranveer Singh, Atlee and Aditi Shankar setting the dance floor on fire have gone viral. Shankar's younger daughter, Aditi, took to Instagram to share pictures and videos from her sister's star-studded wedding. She seemed pumped in particular to dance with Ranveer and Atlee. She shared pictures of the trio dancing, writing, "With my spirit animal @ranveersingh. And shaking a leg with @atlee47 naaaa. what a memorable evening." Keerthy Suresh commented under the post, "You got the right person to match your energy dear!" and Ranveer replied, "What a memorable night! immaculate vibes!!" In a video she shared of her dancing with Ranveer, the actor wrote, "Kuthu gang!"

Malaika Arora turned to a bold yet elegant outfit for a new photoshoot. The fashion icon proved that her sartorial capabilities are inimitable with the gorgeous ensemble. The pictures show her dressed in a stunning ivory cut-out gown, embracing the bodycon silhouette she often favours. Fans and celebrities loved Malaika's dress and took to the comments section to shower her with praise. Meanwhile, if you also loved the ensemble, we found the price details. Scroll through to check out the details. Malaika Arora's chic ivory gown with cut-out details and a figure-hugging silhouette is from the shelves of the clothing label Club L London. It is called the Katarina White One Shoulder Fishtail Maxi Dress. The ensemble is from the brand's maxi dress collection. Adding it to your wardrobe will cost you ₹6,274 (USD 75).

Captain Hardik Pandya paid the price after Mumbai Indians were found guilty of breaching the IPL Code of Conduct. The MI captain was slapped with a fine of ₹12 lakh after his side maintained a slow over rate against Punjab Kings in an IPL 2024 match in Mullanpur on Thursday. "Hardik Pandya, the Mumbai Indians captain, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Punjab Kings at the PCA New International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur on April 18," BCCI said in a release after the PBKS vs MI match.

