Morning briefing: Sidhu Moosewala's father alleges harassment over newborn; SC on OTT content's swear words, and more

Balkaur Singh, the father of the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, has accused the Punjab government led by Bhagwant Mann of harassment following the birth of their second son. Balkaur Singh and his wife, Charan Kaur, welcomed a baby boy on Sunday, nearly 22 months after Sidhu Moosewala died in Punjab's Mansa district. In a video message shared on X and Instagram on Tuesday, Balkaur Singh alleged that the Punjab government was questioning the family about the “legality” of the child. Opposition leaders in the state have criticized the Punjab government over the allegations made by Sidhu Moosewala's father. Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring urged the state government to cease its harassment of the family. Dig deeper Sidhu Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh (Middle) and mother Charan Kaur.

The Supreme Court highlighted on Tuesday that it is not feasible to regulate the availability of content containing profanity and swear words by outlawing it. The court underscored that classifying abusive language as a criminal offence would violate freedom of speech rights. Justices AS Bopanna and PS Narasimha stated that courts must evaluate whether material considered “obscene” under criminal law has the potential to deprave or corrupt minds. They also differentiated between vulgarity and obscenity, noting that while vulgar words may evoke disgust and shock, they do not necessarily amount to obscenity, which is characterized by a tendency to deprave and corrupt. Dig deeper

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Best Print Read

The Supreme Court has summoned yoga guru Baba Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurved's managing director Acharya Balkrishna over misleading advertisements by the company. They are directed to appear in court on April 2 to explain why contempt action should not be initiated against them for violating the court's orders prohibiting advertisements claiming to cure diseases and discrediting modern medicine. The bench of justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah expressed displeasure over the non-compliance of its earlier order from February 27, which sought a response from Patanjali and its MD. The court noted that the advertisements issued by Patanjali, featuring Ramdev, directly contradicted a past undertaking by the company to refrain from such advertisements. Dig deeper

Latest News

Why did Zomato launch ‘pure veg fleet'? Deepinder Goyal explains amid backlash Dig deeper

BJP’s Karnataka campaign in choppy waters Dig deeper

India News

‘An honour to be his in-law’: Javed Miandad praises Dawood Ibrahim Dig deeper

‘Startup Mahakumbh’: PM Modi to address entrepreneurs at Bharat Mandapam today | Details Dig deeper

Global Matters

The woman spotted in a video at Windsor Farm with Prince William was reportedly not Kate Middleton, according to a BBC sports reporter. The supposed sighting of the Princess of Wales sparked discussions, with some suggesting it might be her stand-in. Speculation arose due to Kate's recent absence from public view following abdominal surgery. The footage, circulated by TMZ, purportedly depicted Kate and William visiting a business near their Windsor residence, specifically the Windsor Farm Store located approximately a mile away. Many onlookers claimed she looked “happy, relaxed and healthy.” Their three children were not spotted with them. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Actress Deepika Padukone shared a seldom-seen selfie from her visit to a salon. Sharing the snapshot on Instagram on Tuesday, Deepika captured a moment where her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, responded. In the image, Deepika sat as someone attended to her hair, sporting a smile as she snapped the picture. Wearing a blue shirt, she chose not to add a caption but included the hashtag "missed my long hair" alongside emojis depicting a woman getting a haircut and a smiling face with beaming eyes. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Holi 2024: The auspicious festival of Holi - also known as the Festival of Colours - is celebrated with much pomp across the country. Holi celebrates the eternal love and union of Lord Krishna and Radha. People mark the festival by smearing colour (gulaal) on each other's faces, throwing water balloons, eating sweets, and drinking thandai. Meanwhile, Lord Krishna's devotees also congregate at places like Mathura, Vrindavan, Barsana, Nandgaon, and Gokul, where he spent his childhood. The celebration here is called Braj Ki Holi. The ten-day Braj Ki Holi takes cue from Lord Krishna and Radha's life to play the Festival of Colours. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru set out on a fresh path during Tuesday's highly anticipated RCB unbox event held at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Alongside the rebranding from Bangalore to Bengaluru, the unveiling of the new jersey featuring a touch of blue symbolizes a significant shift for one of the original franchises. Amidst these changes, Virat Kohli took centre stage with a sincere request to fans towards the event's conclusion. While Kohli's fans typically heed his words, this plea might be an exception. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our Morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon