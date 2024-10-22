Morning briefing: Why junior doctors called off strike; Karni Sena's ‘reward’ for killing Lawrence Bishnoi, and more

Agitating junior doctors on Monday evening called off their weeks-long hunger strike over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, hours after a meeting with West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. The junior doctors, however, said they didn't withdrew the strike because of Monday's meeting but following the request from the common people and the parents of trainee doctor who was found dead on August 9. The medics also called off their proposed shutdown in West Bengal health sector from Tuesday till an indefinite period. “In today's meeting (with the CM), we did get the assurance of some directives, but the body language of the state government was not positive... The common people have wholeheartedly supported us. They, as well as the parents of our deceased sister (RG Kar hospital victim), have been requesting us to call off the hunger strike, keeping in mind our deteriorating health,” said Debashish Halder, one of the junior medics, after the meeting with Mamata Banerjee. Dig deeper. Kolkata: Dr Arnab Mukhopadhyay and other junior doctors address the media announcing withdrawal of their fast unto death over RG Kar Medical College rape and murder incident (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra) (PTI)

The Kshatriya Karni Sena has reportedly announced a reward for the encounter of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, whose gang recently claimed responsibility for the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique in Mumbai. Kshatriya Karni Sena's national president Raj Shekhawat has a video statement where he purportedly heard announcing a reward of ₹1,11,11,111 for any police officer who kills Lawrence Bishnoi, reported Navbharat Times. Raj Shekhawat said the amount will be given to any security personnel who carried out the encounter of Lawrence Bishnoi to ensure his safety and security. Dig deeper.

The deadline is fast approaching! All 10 Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises need to announce their player retention list by 5 PM on October 31, 2024. Every franchise is sweating it out regarding how many players to retain, and it is Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) who face the biggest conundrum of all. As of now, Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj have emerged as the sure shot retentions, but questions remain over Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, and Will Jacks. Hindustan Times has learnt that RCB is unlikely to retain Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell. He had an underwhelming 2024 season for the franchise, returning with just 129 runs in 10 matches. Dig deeper.

Actor Arshad Warsi has opened up on whether the backlash he faced over his 'joker' remark on Prabhas made him cautious about his comments in the public space. Speaking with India Today, Arshad said that it was the first time he found himself on the wrong side. The actor added that "anything negative" will bother a positive person. Arshad talked about the flipside and negativity of stardom, "Honestly, it's okay. Everyone has their point of view. Also, it's a democratic country, and everyone is allowed to speak in it. If you are a positive person, anything negative does bother you. However, we have been at a place where stones are thrown, so it doesn't bother me anymore." Dig deeper.

An Indian travel vlogger recently travelled deep into the jungles of Indonesia to meet the Korowai tribe, often referred to as a ‘human-eating’ tribe, and documented his experience on social media. Dheeraj Meena met members of the remote Korowai tribe that has lived in relative isolation for centuries, surviving on hunting, gathering and fishing. Indigenous to the Papua province of Indonesia, the Korowai people have been sensationalised in modern day media for their association with cannibalism, the practice of eating human flesh. Today, it is widely believed that the tribe practised cannibalism historically as part of their spiritual and social beliefs, but the practice has died down with time. Dig deeper.