Morning bulletin: Top 10 news headlines on April 8, 2024 to start your day

Attacks on probe teams heat up Bengal politics The political slugfest over alleged attacks on officials belonging to central probe agencies in West Bengal intensified on Sunday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of “shielding extortionists and corrupt leaders”, and chief minister Mamata Banerjee alleged the federal agencies were working as “extended arms” of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre. Read here A police vehicle after it was allegedly attacked by villagers during NIA's investigation into the 2022 Bhupatinagar blast case in Purba Medinipur district, on April 6. (PTI)

Congress gave biryani to terrorists: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday accused the Congress of being soft on “terror suspects” and described it as the “biggest problem” in the country. Adityanath was in Rajasthan on Sunday to campaign for the party candidates. This was his first election campaign outside UP since the declaration of the schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls set to start from April 19. Read here

PM Modi to kickstart BJP's mega Maharashtra today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, April 8, will address a public rally in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, kick-staring the Lok Sabha election campaigning in the state for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Modi will hold at least 10 rallies in the state, starting with Chandrapur on April 8. Read here

Yash Thakur fifer after Stoinis 50 gives LSG win

With back-to-back match-winning performances, young tearaway Mayank Yadav has achieved hero status among Lucknow Supergiants fans. He got a loud cheer as he stepped onto the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium on Sunday, fans roaring Mayank on as he warmed up by bowling before Gujarat Titans began their 164-run chase. Read here

Rohit, Hardik's wholesome moment after MI's first win

Mumbai Indians finally got off the mark in IPL2 204 on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium after they beat Delhi Capitals in a high-scoring thriller. There was much criticism of the MI team and of Hardik Pandya's captaincy after the team succumbed to a hat-trick of losses at the start of the season, but Romario Shepherd's thundering cameo helped the home team get their first win on board. But more than the victory, it was the wholesome moment between Hardik and Rohit Sharma, after the match, that went viral on social media. Read here

Vishal Mega Mart picks Kotak, ICICI for IPO

Supermarket chain Vishal Mega Mart Pvt picked banks ahead of a planned initial public offering (IPO) which is scheduled for this year, Bloomberg report citing people in the know. Vishal Mega Mart chose Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd to help arrange a share sale. Read here

How Ratan Tata's ‘quote’ inspired Mayank Yadav in life

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) bowler Mayank Yadav, 21, has created a storm in the cricket world. However, did you know that Yadav was offered a Navy job before entering into the sport? Despite having the opportunity to take the job, his love for cricket prevailed, and he decided to leave the job and focus solely on his career in sports. What solidified his decision was a fake quote by Ratan Tata. Read here

Kriti Sanon on women being trolled for film's failure

Kriti Sanon is currently basking in the success of her two back-to-back releases of 2024. The actor has achieved yet another milestone as her heist-comedy Crew is shattering box office records. In a recent interview with Zoom TV, she spoke about the fate of women-led films. Kriti also stressed on women being targeted for a movie's failure. Read here

Akshay Kumar on breakups before marrying Twinkle

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna tied the knot on January 17, 2001, and share two kids – son Aarav and daughter Nitara. In a new episode from The Ranveer Show podcast, the actor opened up about how he dealt with his 'two-three' breakups in life before his relationship with Twinkle. Read here

UP board 10th, 12th results 2024 expected this month

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is likely to announce the results of the 2024 High School (Class 10th) and Intermediate (Class 12th) annual examinations this month. This year, the board completed the evaluation of 2.85 crore answer sheets in a record time of 12 days, and the results will be announced next. Read here