Mother Dairy hikes milk prices by ₹2-4 per litre from November 12
New prices include ₹76 per litre for full cream, ₹62 for toned and ₹65 for cow milk, adding to household costs amid elevated food inflation.
Mother Dairy has increased the prices of its liquid milk variants by ₹2-4 per litre, effective Thursday, November 12, citing rising input costs, news agency PTI reported on Wednesday, quoting sources.
The company, which is the largest milk supplier in the Delhi-NCR region, has revised the prices of several variants, including full cream, toned, double toned and cow milk. A Mother Dairy spokesperson declined to comment on the price hike.
According to sources, the increase follows a rise in the procurement prices of milk from farmers, prompting the company to partially pass on the higher input costs to consumers.
Mother Dairy passes on around 75-80% of its milk sales realisation to farmers.
Mother Dairy milk prices: Check new rates
In the Delhi-NCR market, the price of toned milk (bulk vended) has been increased from ₹58 to ₹60 per litre. Full cream milk (pouched) will now cost ₹76 per litre, up from ₹72.
The price of toned milk (pouched) has been raised from ₹60 to ₹62 per litre, while double toned milk will cost ₹56 instead of ₹54 per litre. Cow milk prices have also been increased from ₹62 to ₹65 per litre.
Mother Dairy milk price hike and food inflation
The latest increase comes around six months after Mother Dairy’s previous price revision on May 14, 2026. Before that, the company had revised milk prices in April 2025.
The price hike is likely to add to household expenses and comes at a time when food inflation remains elevated.
According to the National Statistics Office (NSO), food inflation rose to 7.74% in September from 5.97% in August. Retail inflation also climbed to 5.54% in September, driven by higher onion and other food prices, according to the latest government data. The Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based headline inflation stood at 4.83% in August.
Mother Dairy’s sales and turnover
Mother Dairy sells around 35 lakh litres of milk daily in the Delhi-NCR market through its own outlets, general trade and e-commerce platforms. Its overall daily milk sales exceed 50 lakh litres.
The company recorded a 17% growth in turnover to ₹20,300 crore in the last fiscal year, supported by improved demand for its milk products and cooking oils.
Commissioned in 1974, Mother Dairy is a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB).
The company sells milk and milk products under the Mother Dairy brand, while its edible oils are marketed under the Dhara brand. It also sells fresh fruits and vegetables, frozen vegetables, snacks, pulps and concentrates under the Safal brand.
Mother Dairy operates nine milk processing plants and four horticulture processing plants. Its edible oil business operates through 16 associated plants.
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