MP Congress leaders to hold special prayers before Ram temple’s Bhumi Pujan ceremony

Madhya Pradesh Congress leaders will perform special prayers at their residences on August 4 and 5 before the Bhumi Pujan ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5, said a party leader.

Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president and former chief minister Kamal Nath held a meeting on Saturday in Bhopal and asked all the party leaders and MLAs to celebrate the occasion by performing prayers for two days.

“It was former Prime Minister late Rajeev Gandhi who opened the lock of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. He was the first person who coined the term Ramrajya and saw the dream of construction of the temple. Now, the Supreme Court has paved the way for the construction of the Ram temple, we will celebrate it,” Nath told Congress leaders, according to a party leader who attended the meeting.

MPCC spokesperson JP Dhanopia said, “MPCC chief Kamal Nath asked us to organize poojas including the recital of Sunderkand, Ramayan and yajna at our residences and post videos of it on social media to inspire others to do so. Nath will organize a special pooja at his official residence in Bhopal on August 4.”

Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee also posted a message on social media on Saturday, presenting Kamal Nath as a devotee of lord Hanuman, while listing religion-linked decisions taken during his 15 month tenure as the MP chief minister.

Former chief minister and Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh also tweeted and said, “Lord Ram is a matter of faith for us. It’s our aspiration that a huge temple of lord Ram should be constructed soon in Ayodhya for Ramlala. It was a will of late Rajeev Gandhi too.”

However, he repeated his questioning of the timing of the Bhumi Pujan ceremony in Ayodhya.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said the Congress initiative was a political gimmick.

“Senior Congress leaders like Kapil Sibbal questioned the existence of lord Ram and now the same party is trying to change their image as Ram bhakts (devotes). These are political gimmick as they realized that lord Ram is a matter of faith for Indians and they can’t oppose it,” said BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal.

The BJP further alleged that this was mere posturing aimed at winning the by polls due in the state.

“If Congress leaders really have faith in lord Ram, what is the need for publicizing it on social media to declare themselves as bhakts? They are doing all these things to win the by-election but people are wise enough to understand the difference between real and reel,” he added.