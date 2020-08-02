e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 02, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / MP school girl ends life since parents didn’t buy her smartphone for online classes

MP school girl ends life since parents didn’t buy her smartphone for online classes

Police confirmed the death but said they will probe the matter further.

india Updated: Aug 02, 2020 22:36 IST
Sachin Pandey | Posted by Abhinav Sahay
Sachin Pandey | Posted by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Bhopal/Chhindwara
Parents said the girl drank poison after a fight with parents over denial of a smartphone for the purpose of joining online classes.
Parents said the girl drank poison after a fight with parents over denial of a smartphone for the purpose of joining online classes.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

A minor girl allegedly committed suicide in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district, 273 km south east of Bhopal, after her father-- a farmer with a smallholding-- couldn’t immediately afford a smartphone for her online classes, said police.

The incident took place at Poama village, about 3 kilometres from the district headquarters, under Dehat police station on Thursday. However, it came to light on Saturday, said police.

The girl’s mother Shashi Yuvnati said, “My daughter was enrolled for class 12 in her school this year. She wanted a smartphone for her online classes as her school is closed due to Coronavirus. We asked her to wait for some time. On Thursday, she had a fight with us over the smartphone. When we went away she consumed some poison. My younger daughter informed us about the incident. We took her to a hospital but she passed away.”

Also Read: Woman, minor daughter gang raped, hospitalised in Madhya Pradesh

City superintendent of police (CSP) Ashok Tiwari said, “We came to know that the girl died by suicide on July 30 as she was denied a mobile phone by her family for her online classes. Based on the information, an FIR was lodged. We are investigating the matter.”

tags
top news
Amit Shah admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after testing Covid-19 positive
Amit Shah admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after testing Covid-19 positive
IPL 2020 to be held from Sep 19 to Nov 10, Chinese sponsors retained
IPL 2020 to be held from Sep 19 to Nov 10, Chinese sponsors retained
‘Mind your business’: Punjab CM to Kejriwal on demand for CBI probe into hooch deaths
‘Mind your business’: Punjab CM to Kejriwal on demand for CBI probe into hooch deaths
Bengal govt fixes rates of Covid-19 tests, kits after private hospitals found fleecing patients
Bengal govt fixes rates of Covid-19 tests, kits after private hospitals found fleecing patients
20,000 temples get fresh paint. Ram dhun reverberates as Ayodhya decks up for the big day
20,000 temples get fresh paint. Ram dhun reverberates as Ayodhya decks up for the big day
Babul Supriyo self-isolates. He met Covid-19 positive Amit Shah a day earlier
Babul Supriyo self-isolates. He met Covid-19 positive Amit Shah a day earlier
Suicide car bomb, gunmen attack prison in east Afghanistan; at least one dead
Suicide car bomb, gunmen attack prison in east Afghanistan; at least one dead
Demonstrators chant ‘Modi, Modi’, praise India in Toronto’s anti-China protests
Demonstrators chant ‘Modi, Modi’, praise India in Toronto’s anti-China protests
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In