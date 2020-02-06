‘Mughal Raj not far away’: BJP MP’s jibe at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh protesters

india

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 10:09 IST

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya went back into history to impress upon the “majority community” to remain vigilant or the “Mughal rule” will return to the country as he took aim at anti-citzenship law protesters at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh.

“What is happening today in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh is a stark reminder that if the majority of this country is not vigilant, the patriotic Indians do not stand up to this, the days of Mughal Raj coming back to Delhi are not far away,” said Tejasvi Surya, participating in the debate on Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address in Lok Sabha.

His remarks evoked sharp reaction from the Opposition members.

The MP credited Prime Minister Modi for resolving critical issues which had been pending for several decades.

The CAA, he said, was aimed at resolving the issues emanating from Partition and added, “The new India cannot to built without healing the wounds of the past.” He said that the CAA was about giving citizenship to persecuted minorities in Pakistan, Bangaladesh and Afghanistan and not for taking away anyone’s citizenship.

Hundreds of people, mostly women and children, have been protesting since December 15 at Shaheen Bagh against the CAA and possibility of NRC.

Under the leadership of Modi, Surya said, several issues of the past have seen closure. These include abrogation of Article 370, construction of Ram temple, Bodo problems and abolition of Triple Talaq.

Protests have erupted across the country against CAA under which illegal migrants, Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians, from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who entered India on or before 2015 will be eligible for Indian citizenship.

Critics say the law discriminates against Muslims as only non-Muslims from the three neighbouring countries can become Indian citizens.