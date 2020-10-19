e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 19, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Mumbai artist creates 6-feet portrait of Goddess Durga with 31,000 push pins

Mumbai artist creates 6-feet portrait of Goddess Durga with 31,000 push pins

For Navratri and Durga Puja this year, every state government has placed strict guidelines to make sure social distance is maintained.

india Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 17:27 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
For Navratri and Durga Puja this year, every state government has placed strict guidelines to make sure social distancing is maintained.
For Navratri and Durga Puja this year, every state government has placed strict guidelines to make sure social distancing is maintained.(ANI/Twitter)
         

A mosaic artist in Mumbai has created a six-feet portrait of Goddess Durga using 31,000 push pins during Navratri.

“It took me 36 hours to create this mosaic art with the help of six people. I have used pins of six colours,” said Chetan Raut, the mosaic artist.

 

Navratri started on Saturday amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) across India.

For Navratri and Durga Puja this year, every state government has placed strict guidelines to make sure social distancing is maintained.

Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan have appealed to people to enjoy the festivities at home with family and avoid crowded places.

tags
top news
India sends Australia a Malabar invite that will give Quad a huge upgrade
India sends Australia a Malabar invite that will give Quad a huge upgrade
Chinese soldier apprehended in Ladakh’s Demchok sector, in army custody
Chinese soldier apprehended in Ladakh’s Demchok sector, in army custody
Pak readies plan to sabotage J&K telecom blackout with new mobile towers
Pak readies plan to sabotage J&K telecom blackout with new mobile towers
‘Disagree with Javadekar’: Kejriwal lists steps to tackle air pollution in short time
‘Disagree with Javadekar’: Kejriwal lists steps to tackle air pollution in short time
‘Odd-even last resort’: Delhi environment minister on air pollution
‘Odd-even last resort’: Delhi environment minister on air pollution
‘Was angry & upset, not nervous’: Gayle on his emotions during Super Over
‘Was angry & upset, not nervous’: Gayle on his emotions during Super Over
‘Absolutely not’ surprised Donald Trump got Covid-19: Anthony Fauci
‘Absolutely not’ surprised Donald Trump got Covid-19: Anthony Fauci
KKR vs SRH & MI vs KXIP Review and CSK vs RR Preview on Battleground T20
KKR vs SRH & MI vs KXIP Review and CSK vs RR Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 MaharashtraIPL 2020Mumbai Local TrainsRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In