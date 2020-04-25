Mumbai cop succumbs to coronavirus, 95 other cops infected in Maharashtra

india

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 23:50 IST

A head constable with Mumbai police, Chandrakant Ganapat Pendurkar, succumbed to coronavirus on Saturday, said Mumbai police.

57-year-old Pendurkar had been battling the disease for the past few days after testing positive. Pendurkar, is the first cop in Mumbai to die due to Covid-19. He was posted with Vakola Police Station in Santacruz East.

“Mumbai Police regrets to inform about the untimely demise of Head Constable Chandrakant Ganapat Pendurkar (57) from Vakola PStn, who was battling Coronavirus for the past few days. May the departed soul rest in peace. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family,” a tweet from Mumbai Police said.

As many as 96 policemen including officers are infected with coronavirus in Maharashtra. 15 of these are officers. A total of 6 policemen have recovered so far.

The unfortunate development comes on a day when the state recorded the highest single-day increase in the number of coronavirus infections with 811 new cases. However, a dip in mortality rate is giving the administration some hope.

Maharashtra as of Saturday has a total of 7,628 Covid-19 cases including over 300 casualties. Nearly two-thirds of these positive cases are in Mumbai, which now has over 5,000 cases after 602 new infections were registered in the city on Saturday. Over 190 people have died in Maharashtra’s capital.

Maharashtra health minister has told HT’s business publication Mint that the state may extend the lockdown beyond May 3 for identified containment zones if the disease is not contained effectively.

