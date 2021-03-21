Mumbai Covid-19: No need to wait for vaccination's scheduled date, random tests from tomorrow | All you need to know

Mumbaikars who are eligible to get inoculated will not have to wait for their scheduled date for vaccination, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has said on Saturday so that the vaccination drive of the city gains pace. However, they will have to first register at cowin.gov.in.

"The vaccine has now been made available to help prevent Covid-19 and it is necessary to speed up the vaccination drive. In this regard, the government has made arrangements to vaccinate senior citizens above 60 years of age and those with co-morbidities in the age group of 45-59 years. Citizens in the above-mentioned age groups are thereby appealed to register successfully on the Co-WIN portal and visit their nearest vaccination centre to get vaccinated without waiting for the date of the scheduled appointment," the civic body said in a statement.

Mumbai on Saturday reported 2,982 new infections, slightly lower than its previous day's infection tally. The civic authorities have made it clear that there will be no lockdown in the city. Instead, the authorities are working towards tightening surveillance and covering the maximum people under vaccination.

> Mumbai has a 91 per cent recovery rate, while the doubling rate is 114 days. This means the number of cases is getting doubled in 114 days.

> There are 34 active containment zones and 302 active sealed buildings in the city.

> From Monday, the civic body will be conducting rapid antigen tests at crowded places like railway stations, malls and markets.

> The consent of the person will not be required for the test and if someone does not comply, action will be taken against them under Epidemic At 1987.

> There will be a minimum of 400 tests daily at each mall in the city.

> At railway stations and bus depots, the target is to carry out 1,000 daily tests per station or depot.

> There will be a minimum of1,000 daily tests at hotels, markets, tourist spots per ward.

> The cost of the test will be borne by the civic authorities except in malls.

> Prospective beneficiaries of vaccines won't have to wait for their scheduled date of vaccination. This will quicken the pace of the inoculation drive in the city. It is also likely to address the issue of vaccine wastage. If people do not turn up at their booked slots, the shots sometimes get wasted. But if there are other beneficiaries, the wastage can be stopped.

> Cinema halls, theatres, private offices of the city has been asked to operate in 50 per cent capacity, according to a state government order.