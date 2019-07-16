‘Will take action,’ says Maharashtra housing board chief on Mumbai building collapse

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), which had given the building that collapsed in Mumbai on Tuesday to a private builder for re-development, said action would be taken against those responsible for any lacunae.

MHADA Chairman Uday Samant said the building, located in Dongri area, was under their jurisdiction but given to a private builder for re-development.

“If the developer has delayed re-development of the collapsed building, then he will face action. If some MHADA officials are responsible for the delay in its development, then they will also face strict action,” he said.

Samant, who was on way to Mumbai from Ratnagiri, said he has asked the officials concerned to collect all the required information pertaining to the building for further action.

Meanwhile, state Housing Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said his government’s priority was to save lives of the people trapped under the collapsed building’s debris.

Two people were killed and three others injured on Tuesday when the four-storey building collapsed, trapping about 40 to 50 people under the debris, an official said.

