Mumbai: Heavy rains affect traffic at 38 locations

Mumbai: Heavy rains affect traffic at 38 locations

Traffic authorities said waterlogging was reported from Gol Deul, Sion Road, Gandhi Market near King’s Circle, and Hindmata.

mumbai Updated: Jul 03, 2020 15:47 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Traffic authorities said waterlogging was reported from Gol Deul, Sion Road, Gandhi Market near King’s Circle, and Hindmata.
Traffic authorities said waterlogging was reported from Gol Deul, Sion Road, Gandhi Market near King's Circle, and Hindmata.(Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
         

At least 38 spots were waterlogged after intense monsoon rains lashed Mumbai for three hours on Friday morning, causing massive traffic snarls and diversion of traffic at three locations in Andheri and Sion.

Pravin Padval, additional commissioner of police (ACP), Traffic, Mumbai Police, said: “Waterlogging was reported from 38 locations across Mumbai. Traffic was diverted at three locations.”

Sandeep Bhajibhakre, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Traffic (Suburbs), said, “Andheri subway was under two-feet water. The subway had to be closed and traffic from the area was diverted.”

Traffic authorities said waterlogging was reported from Gol Deul, Sion Road, Gandhi Market near King’s Circle, and Hindmata.

Traffic movement was reduced to a crawl near Churchgate Junction, Alankar Junction, Khetwadi, Worli Naka, Dadar Tram Terminus, Bandra Bandstand, Nana Chowk, JJ Junction, Mahalaxmi Temple Junction, Bhendi Bazaar, Bandra railway colony, and Anand Nagar in Kurla.

A one-foot-deep waterlogging has been reported from Malad subway as well. “Traffic will be diverted from Malad subway, if the need arises,” said Bhajibhakre.

