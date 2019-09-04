Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Heavy rainfall brings Mumbai to a standstill, flights and trains delayed

Schools have been shut for the day in the wake of heavy rainfall warning issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Mumbai. Heavy traffic and water logging has brought the city to a standstill.

Suburbs of the city recorded 131.4 mm (very heavy) rainfall over the last 24 hours (between 8.30 am on Monday and 8.30 am on Tuesday).

“In wake of IMD’s warning of heavy rainfall for rest of the day, schools shall remain closed today. Principals of schools where students are already in, are requested to take precautions and ensure that they are sent back home carefully and safely,” Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation PRO said, according to news agency ANI.

Follow live updates here:

12:40 pm IST Konkan railway traffic hit due to land slides Konkan route traffic hit due to mud and land slide between Nagothane and Roha because of heavy rains. Goa-bound trains have been stopped, but the Mumbai-bound trains are running.





12:30 pm IST Train operations suspended between Vasai and Virar railway stations On Western Railway, train operations have been suspended between Vasai and Virar railway stations as water level above 300 mm on railway tracks at Nalasopara railway station.





12:25 pm IST Local services on Central Railway between Kurla and Matunga suspended Local train services on the fast railway line on Central Railway between Kurla and Matunga have been suspended from 11.30 am. Fast local trains are being operated only uptill Kurla railway station. Waterlogging on fast railway tracks between Kurla and Sion railway stations reported. Slow train services operational with delay up till 30 minutes





11:50 am IST Rain delays flights by 15 minutes Rains led to minor flight delays at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) airport on Wednesday morning. Flight operations were delayed for around 15 minutes due to heavy non-stop rains.





11:46 am IST Lowest visibility at Mumbai airport between 5 and 6 pm According to IMD, the lowest visibility on Tuesday was 800m at the Mumbai airport between 5 and 6 pm.





11:40 am IST Mumbai civic body workers drain out stagnated water Workers of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation try to drain the stagnated rain water from subway using pump at Andheri in Mumbai. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation workers ( ANI Twitter )





11:32 am IST King’s Circle inundated King’s Circle has been inundated after the heavy rainfall. Hemanshi Kamani/HT ( ANI Twitter )





11:30 am IST Electricity supply to Ganesh pandals cut off Since there has been water logging in several Ganpati pandals at Sion and Kurla, Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti, the umbrella body of all Ganpati mandals in the city, have issued instructions to Ganpati mandals asking to cut off their electric supply.





11:25 am IST Mumbai’s Sion gets water logged as a result of heavy rainfall Mumbai’s Sion area gets water-logged following rainfall in the city.





11:15 am IST Water logging at Mumbai’s Hindmata, Parel There is water logging at Hindmata, Parel, after heavy rainfall in the city today morning. Water logging at Hindmata, Parel after the heavy rain in Mumbai today morning. ( Bhishan Koyande/HT )





11:10 am IST Schools to remain shut for the day As a precautionary measure in wake of IMD’s warning of heavy rainfall for the rest of the day too, the schools shall remain closed today. The Principals of the schools where students are already in, are requested to take all precautions and ensure that the children are sent back home carefully and safely.





11:05 am IST Mumbai surpassed annual average rainfall on Sunday Sunday surpassed its annual average rainfall of 2,514mm on Sunday. Last year, the city had not crossed the annual average rainfall.



