Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Heavy rainfall brings Mumbai to a standstill, flights and trains delayed
Mumbai Rains Live Update: Heavy rainfall continues to lash Mumbai for the second consecutive day, throwing life out of gear in the city. The India Meteorological Department has issued warning of heavy rainfall throughout the day.
-
12:40 pm IST
Konkan railway traffic hit due to land slides
-
12:30 pm IST
Train operations suspended between Vasai and Virar railway stations
-
12:25 pm IST
Local services on Central Railway between Kurla and Matunga suspended
-
12:10 pm IST
Rain affect Konkan route traffic
-
11:50 am IST
Rain delays flights by 15 minutes
-
11:46 am IST
Lowest visibility at Mumbai airport between 5 and 6 pm
-
11:40 am IST
Mumbai civic body workers drain out stagnated water
-
11:32 am IST
King’s Circle inundated
-
11:30 am IST
Electricity supply to Ganesh pandals cut off
-
11:25 am IST
Mumbai’s Sion gets water logged as a result of heavy rainfall
-
11:15 am IST
Water logging at Mumbai’s Hindmata, Parel
-
11:10 am IST
Schools to remain shut for the day
-
11:05 am IST
Mumbai surpassed annual average rainfall on Sunday
-
11:02 am IST
Heavy rainfall for the second consecutive day in Mumbai
Schools have been shut for the day in the wake of heavy rainfall warning issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Mumbai. Heavy traffic and water logging has brought the city to a standstill.
Suburbs of the city recorded 131.4 mm (very heavy) rainfall over the last 24 hours (between 8.30 am on Monday and 8.30 am on Tuesday).
“In wake of IMD’s warning of heavy rainfall for rest of the day, schools shall remain closed today. Principals of schools where students are already in, are requested to take precautions and ensure that they are sent back home carefully and safely,” Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation PRO said, according to news agency ANI.
Follow live updates here:
Konkan railway traffic hit due to land slides
Konkan route traffic hit due to mud and land slide between Nagothane and Roha because of heavy rains. Goa-bound trains have been stopped, but the Mumbai-bound trains are running.
Train operations suspended between Vasai and Virar railway stations
On Western Railway, train operations have been suspended between Vasai and Virar railway stations as water level above 300 mm on railway tracks at Nalasopara railway station.
Local services on Central Railway between Kurla and Matunga suspended
Local train services on the fast railway line on Central Railway between Kurla and Matunga have been suspended from 11.30 am. Fast local trains are being operated only uptill Kurla railway station. Waterlogging on fast railway tracks between Kurla and Sion railway stations reported. Slow train services operational with delay up till 30 minutes
Rain affect Konkan route traffic
Konkan route traffic hit due to mud and land slide between Nagothane and Roha. Goa bound trains stopped, however, Mumbai bound line available for traffic.
Rain delays flights by 15 minutes
Rains led to minor flight delays at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) airport on Wednesday morning. Flight operations were delayed for around 15 minutes due to heavy non-stop rains.
Lowest visibility at Mumbai airport between 5 and 6 pm
According to IMD, the lowest visibility on Tuesday was 800m at the Mumbai airport between 5 and 6 pm.
Mumbai civic body workers drain out stagnated water
Workers of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation try to drain the stagnated rain water from subway using pump at Andheri in Mumbai.
King’s Circle inundated
King’s Circle has been inundated after the heavy rainfall.
Electricity supply to Ganesh pandals cut off
Since there has been water logging in several Ganpati pandals at Sion and Kurla, Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti, the umbrella body of all Ganpati mandals in the city, have issued instructions to Ganpati mandals asking to cut off their electric supply.
Mumbai’s Sion gets water logged as a result of heavy rainfall
Mumbai’s Sion area gets water-logged following rainfall in the city.
Water logging at Mumbai’s Hindmata, Parel
There is water logging at Hindmata, Parel, after heavy rainfall in the city today morning.
Schools to remain shut for the day
As a precautionary measure in wake of IMD’s warning of heavy rainfall for the rest of the day too, the schools shall remain closed today. The Principals of the schools where students are already in, are requested to take all precautions and ensure that the children are sent back home carefully and safely.
Mumbai surpassed annual average rainfall on Sunday
Sunday surpassed its annual average rainfall of 2,514mm on Sunday. Last year, the city had not crossed the annual average rainfall.
Heavy rainfall for the second consecutive day in Mumbai
Heavy rainfall continues to lash Mumbai for the second consecutive day, throwing life out of gear in the city. Suburbs of the city recorded 131.4 mm (very heavy) rainfall over the last 24 hours (between 8.30 am on Monday and 8.30 am on Tuesday).