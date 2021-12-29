Mumbai records lowest Covid-19 deaths since May, toll rises to 11,094

india

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 22:14 IST

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 537 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and six related deaths, the lowest single-day fatalities since May, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Mumbai had reported five Covid-19 related fatalities on May 1 and the city had seen seven deaths on a single day earlier this month.

The civic body’s data showed that the tally of Covid-19 cases in the capital of Maharashtra mounted to 292,008 and its death toll rose to 11,094. India’s financial capital has reported less than 600 cases of the coronavirus disease for the fifth day in a row even as 486 patients were discharged from hospitals on Tuesday, BMC said.

Also read | 12 Maharashtra cities and districts record 5 or less Covid cases on Monday

According to the data, the number of recovered people increased to 2,71,870, around 93 per cent of the tally, with 486 more people getting discharged from hospitals. The city has 8,186 active Covid-19 cases.

The civic body said that Mumbai has a Covid-19 doubling rate of 365 days, while the growth rate is 0.21 per cent. It also said that with 13,860 more Covid-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of samples examined so far increased to 2,325,363.

Also read | Mumbai civic body turns to corporators for help in finding volunteers for Covid-19 vaccine trial

The BMC data also showed that the city has 290 containment zones and 2,561 sealed buildings at present. The civic body seals a building or declares a containment zone after one or more patients from there test positive for the viral infection.

Also read | UK Covid-19 variant reaches India, govt rushes to control outbreak: All you need to know

The civic body also said that schools and colleges in the city will not reopen till January 15, 2021. BMC said in a fresh circular on Tuesday that it has decided to keep all government and private schools and colleges closed till January 15 due to the second wave of Covid-19 in other countries and the situation in some states in the country. BMC had decided to keep schools and colleges closed till December 31.

(With agency inputs)