Mumbai: Residents beat man to death over loud music during New Year's eve party at housing complex

A man who was beaten up over an argument about loud music playing at a New Year's eve party, died at a hospital in Maharashtra's Mumbai on Thursday, a report said. A man who was beaten up over an argument about loud music playing at a New Year's eve party, died at a Mumbai hospital on Thursday

Raja Pariar, 24, was allegedly beaten, along with another man named Vipul Rai, on the night of December 31 by the residents of a MHADA housing complex in Thane's Kashmira area, according to new agency PTI.

The residents reportedly had a problem with the loud DJ music being played, the report said.

Pariar died on Thursday at a hospital in Mumbai, while Rai remains hospitalised. A few people have been detained in connection with the case, an official told PTI.

Further investigation is ongoing, an official from the Kashmira police station stated.

Delhi murder

In a similar incident in Delhi, a 36-year-old caretaker of a building was shot dead during a fight over loud music between two tenants at Dwarka's Mohan Nagar area in October last year, reported PTI.

Also Read: Indian man, 40, suffers brain haemorrhage after exposure to loud DJ music: Report

One of the tenants, 27-year-old Pujit was playing loud music when another resident Lavnish objected to it and picked a fight with him on the building's rooftop. When he heard that a tussle was going on , Bablu also reached the rooftop and tried to mediate between them.

Also Read: Goa pollution body shuts 2 clubs for loud music, sends notice to 4

Aman, Lavnish's cousin who had also joined them on the rooftop, handed him a pistol. Lavnish then fired the gun and hit Bablu.

Police teams found Bablu with the gunshot wound after receiving a PCR call regarding the murder and took him to DDU hospital for a post-mortem examination. As per last reports, the police were attempting to catch the culprit.