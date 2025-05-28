Naidu kicks off Mahanadu meet

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has played a key role in important decisions taken by successive central governments and is a trendsetter in welfare, reforms and development, said TDP president and Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu greets the gathering at the Telugu Desam Party's (TDP) three-day annual Mahanadu conclave, in Kadapa on Tuesday. (ANI)

“TDP played a key role in many decisions taken by various central governments. What Andhra Pradesh thinks today, India thinks tomorrow — this has been proven several times,” Naidu said during his inaugural address on the first day of the three-day Mahanadu, the party’s biennial conclave being held at Kadapa.

He said that the TDP presented a report on Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during demonetisation in 2016.

“I requested only one thing—today, you are rescinding the ₹500 and ₹1,000 notes and introducing a new ₹2,000 note. If the need arises, rescind the ₹500, ₹1,000, and ₹2,000 note and introduce digital currency—if there are any corrupt people, we can easily catch them,” said Naidu.

He said that the TDP has waged “unforgettable” battles for the people including against the Obulapuram mining scam, which he described as a stand for justice and people’s rights. He added that the NDA government is committed to accountability and would not spare those guilty of corruption. “Our commitment is “State First,” and our path is that of “Positive Politics,” he said.

The CM recalled that TDP faced numerous challenges over the past 43 years but its flag has always flown high. He alleged that the party cadre suffered immensely during the previous Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) regime, and that many TDP workers lost their lives. He complimented the party cadre for the 2024 assembly election victory, terming it “phenomenal” with a 93% strike rate.

“They (the cadre) are the real leaders, blood and weapons of the party. The sacrifices made by workers who fought against destructive regimes will not go in vain,” he said..

Recalling TDP’s contributions since its founding in 1982, he highlighted the abolition of the patel–patwari system, the introduction of ₹2/kg rice, and the ₹30/month welfare pension scheme that has now been raised to ₹4,000 — as well as efforts to tackle unemployment through IT job creation.

He said the TDP was the first party to bring Backward Classes (BCs) into the power structure four decades ago, prompting other parties to follow. He said TDP transformed BCs from petitioners to policymakers. “This is not about one region or caste — this is about a movement that changed the course of history,” he said.

He pledged to complete the Polavaram project, channel Godavari water to Rayalaseema, reduce logistics costs, and make the state a hub for green energy and hydrogen. In the next decade, he said, all aspirations and plans will be implemented to put the state on “auto-pilot mode” and elevate the Telugu community to global prominence.

Explaining the welfare schemes initiated by his government in the last one year, Naidu announced that free RTC bus travel for women will begin on August 15.

Naidu also promoted digital currency and suggested the withdrawal of even ₹500 currency notes from circulation. “Banning high-denomination notes is the only way to eliminate corruption. Donations to the party can be made directly through phone-based bank transfers,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh proposed six foundational resolutions to guide the party and the people into a stronger future. These were achieving global recognition for Telugu identity; empower the youth by prioritising younger voices in the party; promoting women empowerment; social re-engineering aimed at eradicating poverty by ensuring social justice; supporting farmers and workers as leaders

“These are not just policies – they are our roadmap for the future. Together, let’s build a stronger, united, and progressive Telugu Desam Party,” he said.

In response to TDP’s rally, YSRCP spokesperson Pothina Venkata Mahesh said: “The TDP, instead of boasting about their performance, should be discussing as to why the poll promises were never met. The TDP has dismantled the village secretariat system and false cases are being foisted on opposition party leaders and cadre indiscriminately.”

“While welfare has taken a backseat with the old schemes not being continued and the new one announced not taking off. There is no calendar of events as was the practiced during YSRCP term. TDP has cheated all sections of people, farmers, women, youth and the law and order situation has deteriorated,” he said.