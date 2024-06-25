Nandini milk prices increased by ₹2 per litre in Karnataka. Check latest rates
Latest price hike is second within a year. Karnataka Co-operative Milk Producer's Federation said consumers will be provided an extra 50ml milk in each packet.
The Karnataka Co-operative Milk Producer's Federation (KMF) on Tuesday announced that milk prices under its brand “Nandini” will be hiked by ₹2 per litre from June 26. The price increase will remain in force until further orders.
In a move to add value to the customer, the KMF said each 500 ml and one-litre milk packet will now come with an additional 50 ml.
KMF attributed the move to provide an extra 50 ml of milk to the current harvest cycle, due to which the storage of milk across all district unions is increasing every day.
Defending its move to hike prices, the KMF said the revised selling price is still lower when compared to other co-operatives and milk bands sold in other major states of the country.
This is the second price hike in less than a year. In July 2023, the Karnataka government allowed KMF to increase prices by ₹3 per litre, though the federation had sought an increase of ₹5.
Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah had then defended the decision saying the revised prices were still lower compared to milk prices in other states.
Meanwhile, the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticised the Congress government in Karnataka for the current price hike.
Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Assembly R. Ashoka, in a post on X, said the poor and middle class are already distressed and that it was a move to celebrate the imposition of Emergency.
State BJP president BY Vijayendra posted on X that the Congress government has lost the moral right to continue in power and the BJP would continue its struggle “until this anti-people government is brought down.”
Here are the latest prices
Blue packet milk (Toned milk): ₹42 to ₹44.
Blue packet (Homogenized toned milk): ₹43 to ₹45.
Orange packet milk (Homogenized cow's milk): ₹46 to ₹48.
Orange Special Milk: ₹48 to ₹50.
Shubham milk: ₹48 to ₹50.
Samriddhi Milk: ₹51 to ₹53.
Shubham (Homogenized toned milk): ₹49 to ₹51.
Shubham Gold Milk: ₹49 to ₹5.
Shubham double-toned milk: ₹41 to ₹43
