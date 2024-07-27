Navi Mumbai: Man stabs 20-year-old girlfriend, dumps body near rail tracks

A 20-year-old woman was stabbed to death allegedly by her boyfriend over their relationship issues, Indian Express reported. The victim's body was found dumped inside bushes near a railway track in Navi Mumbai's Uran on Saturday. The victim's father Surendra Kumar suspected that a person named Dawood Shaikh killed his daughter (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The victim has been identified as Yashshri Shinde, a resident of Uran, who was working in a company in Belapur. Police believe that she worked for just half a day on the day of the crime.

The woman had gone missing, and the family started to look for her but were unsuccessful in their attempt. Later, a missing complaint was registered at a local police station in Uran on Thursday.

The police managed to trace the victim's body after receiving a tip off around 2 am that a woman's body had been found inside the bushes near the railway station.

A team immediately sent the remains to a nearby hospital, where it was identified by the victim's family. A case of murder has been registered against unknown persons and the police suspect the crime to be motivated by a love affair that went wrong.

The victim's father Surendra Kumar suspected that a person named Dawood Shaikh killed his daughter. Police have formed seven teams to search for the accused, who is believed to be absconding. The crime branch is also conducting a parallel investigation.

“We suspect that the incident of murder took place at around 3.30 or 4pm on Thursday. We are checking CCTV footage to ascertain the facts,” Deputy Commissioner of police Vivek Pansare told Indian Express.

A senior police officer said, “The body has not been chopped into pieces, but we have found multiple stab injuries on her stomach and back. He added that medical reports revealed that she was raped before being killed and appropriate sections will be added to the First Information Report (FIR).

Several crimes against women have been reported over the last week. On July 23, a 24-year-old woman was stabbed to death in her PG in Bengaluru's Koramangala. The police arrested the absconding accused from Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. The victim from Bihar was allegedly killed over her advice to her roommate to distance herself from the unemployed accused.