Coronavirus: NCERT devises plan to teach kids at home

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 02:36 IST

The National Council for Education Research and Training (NCERT) has for the first time designed a four-week alternative academic calendar for primary school students, which includes an assignment for maintaining a diary about the Covid-19 lockdown, as they stay indoors because of the measures put in place to ensure social distancing to check the spread of the pandemic. The students have also been asked to use spoons and bowls, coronavirus charts and graphs to learn about numbers, millions and trillions as they continue learning at home.

The calendar of the NCERT, which designs the school curriculum, explains how kitchen equipment and other similar things can be used to teach children subjects like maths and even environment studies. For teaching numbers to students of class 1, the calendar, a copy of which HT has seen, suggests that parents can ask their children to take out as many bowls, spoons, and plates and ask them to count the objects. They can also count the number of chairs in a room, family members etc.

Similarly, a class 3 students can learn about shapes using utensils besides making posters about the dos and don’ts recommended during the coronavirus outbreak.

The calendar suggests the children may be asked to record surprise voice or written messages for their friends or family members. The messages can be about anything like how they feel, what new things they did or learned during the lockdown, the around 100-page document suggests. It adds the children may be asked to observe kitchen activities and be encouraged to observe and list the activities and processes taking place.

The document suggests class 4 students can learn about measurements by comparing heights of their family members and estimating, for instance, whether a cupboard can be taken inside a room through a door. It adds, for learning languages, children can try tongue twisters like “tiny Tim tells time”. The document also suggests children may be encouraged to observe and list food items like cereals, pulses, spices and to help with chores.

For class 5 students, the document says they can find charts about the number of coronavirus patients across the world to learn about Indian and international number systems and terminology like lakh, crore, millions, trillions, etc. Other exercises suggested in the calendar include writing about how one’s family is contributing to society and taking care of plants, birds, and animals during the lockdown period. The document suggests discussions with family members on TV programmes children watch after approval.

NCERT chief Hrushikesh Senapati said the document has been created because of the extraordinary circumstances. “There definitely is a lot of good material online. But our effort here has been to encourage engagement of children when they are at home through the involvement of parents and under the guidance of teachers,” he said.