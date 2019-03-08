NCP leader urges Congress to tie up with AAP in Delhi

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Thursday urged the Congress to reconsider its decision of not having an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi.

“I appeal to the Congress to ally with the AAP in Delhi,” said NCP spokesman DP Tripathi. He added the division of votes could help the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections if the Congress and AAP do not ally. Tripathi’s appeal came hours after Congress president Rahul Gandhi insisted his party’s alliances across the country were “on track” but its Delhi unit was unanimously against any tie-up with the AAP.

He said the NCP’s alliance with Congress in Maharashtra was finalised after a meeting between the presidents of the two parties last month. “The issue over a couple of seats is being addressed,” he said.

Tripathi said the NCP has conveyed to the Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal about its claim over Katihar seat in Bihar. Tariq Anwar, who quit the NCP to join the Congress, represents the seat.

