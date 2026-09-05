Needle found inside 1-yr-old’s body in Kerala, parents allege medical negligence at NICU

A needle was found lodged inside a one-year-old girl’s body, with her parents alleging on Friday that it may have been left behind during treatment at Kottayam Medical College Hospital. Kottayam Government Medical College Hospital, where the alleged medical negligence occurred. (kottayammedicalcollege.org)

The needle was detected after doctors at Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital in July 2026, where it was subsequently removed through surgery.

The child’s parents -- Vineesh and his wife Anju -- have lodged complaints with health minister K Muraleedharan, women and child welfare minister Bindhu Krishna and the superintendent of Kottayam Government MCH, seeking action against the alleged errant doctors.

The girl was born on June 24, 2025, and the alleged negligence occurred during post-delivery treatment at the hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

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Parents allege negligence at NICU Anju said she admitted her daughter to the NICU in the days after delivery after the baby developed difficulties drinking breast milk.

“We went inside the NICU only at night to feed the baby. When we got her back, we noticed a lump beside the ribs on the right side. I thought one of the ribs broke. When we pointed it out to the doctors, they said they would do a scan. Later, they did a scan and told us that there was nothing abnormal, that the swelling would go away in a few days,” Anju told reporters.

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Child taken to Kozhikode hospital She said the child suffered immense pain in the following days and often cried incessantly at night after which she was taken to the Kozhikode Government MCH, where the needle was detected lodged beside the ribs on her right side.

The child underwent surgery at Kozhikode MCH in July this year, and the needle was removed without complications.

“It’s clearly a case of medical negligence which occurred inside the NICU at the Kottayam MCH following the delivery. We have filed complaints with the authorities and we hope that the errant doctors are punished,” Anju said.

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Inquiry ordered into incident The medical superintendent of Kottayam MCH has been ordered to conduct an inquiry and submit a report to the health department, an official said.

According to Medical College authorities, the superintendent has assigned a deputy superintendent to conduct the inquiry and ascertain who was on duty during the relevant period and what happened while the child was undergoing treatment in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Hospital authorities said that the matter would be investigated seriously and that the facts would be ascertained through a detailed inquiry.