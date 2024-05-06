NEET-UG 2024: MBBS student appears as ‘proxy’ candidate, detained. NTA, Rahul Gandhi react

An MBBS student who was acting as a ‘proxy’ candidate in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for another aspirant in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai was detained in Rajasthan's Bharatpur on Sunday. Five other persons, including the NEET aspirant - Rahul Gurjar - were detained along with the MBBS student, who was identified as Abhishek Gupta. MBBS student appears as ‘proxy’ candidate in NEET, detained; Cong reacts(Hindustan Times file photo)

According to the police, a preliminary investigation revealed that Abhishek Gupta - a government college student - was part of a racket being run by his collegemate - Ravi Meena, reported news agency PTI.

Ravi Meena allegedly took ₹10 lakh from NEET candidate Rahul Gurjar for sending Abhishek Gupta as his ‘proxy’ in the examination.

The incident came to light after an official at the examination centre complained about Abhishek Gupta impersonating the NEET candidate.

“On suspicion, the invigilator handed him over to the police. During initial interrogation, he told police that he was accompanied by five others,” assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Aklesh Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.

The police further said Abhishek Gupta's associates were found sitting in a car outside the examination centre. A case has been registered against Gupta, the NEET aspirant and the three associates under Indian Penal Code sections 419 (cheating by personation) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention) and other relevant provisions, the police said.

The NEET exam was conducted in 557 sites across the country and 14 cities abroad in multiple exam centres on Sunday.

The proxy student incident came to light amid several social media posts claiming that the NEET exam paper was leaked. Along with this, some candidates at a centre in Rajasthan complained that those who opted for English as the choice of medium were given question papers in Hindi and vice versa.

The National Testing Agency, meanwhile, refuted claims of NEET-UG exam question paper leak. The exam was reportedly held in 557 cities across India and 14 cities abroad.

“Reports claiming leak of NEET-UG question paper are baseless, without any ground,” the NTA said.

Congress leaders react to reports of NEET paper leak

However, Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, reacted to the reports of the NEET paper leak.

Calling the alleged paper leak a “betrayal of the dreams” of over 23 lakh student and their families, Rahul Gandhi hit out at the ruling BJP government saying, “Whether it is the students who dream of getting admission in college after passing 12th standard or the promising youth struggling for a government job, Modi government has become a curse for everyone…The youth and their families who have been paying the price of the BJP government's inefficiency for the past 10 years by ruining their future have now understood that there is a difference between speaking and running a government.”

“Congress has pledged to free the youth from paper leaks by making strict laws. A healthy and transparent environment for students is our guarantee,” he added.

In a post on X, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wrote: “Once again, there are reports of NEET paper leak. The future of 24 lakh youth of the country has been messed up again. This trend that has been going on with crores of promising youth for the last ten years is not stopping. Will the Prime Minister of the country say anything about this?”

She further questioned, “To pacify the youth, a law was passed in the Parliament against paper leak. Where is that law? Why is it not implemented?”

The Congress leader added that the grand old party's manifesto assures to stop paper leaks in the country. “Recruitments will be done according to the calendar. Vacant posts will be filled. This tampering with the future of the youth will stop and we will show it by doing it,” she said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that just punishing the culprits involved in the paper leak scams is not enough.

“Our aim is to prevent any paper from leaking. Our laws will ensure the highest standards of integrity and fairness at every stage of the exam process – from paper setting, printing, transportation, administration and supervision – for both paper-based and computer-based exams,” he wrote on X.

He added, “For young people who spend years preparing for these exams, and invest time and money in the hope of a better future, it is important to ensure that the papers are not leaked. Freedom from paper leaks is our commitment to every hard-working candidate.”

(With inputs from PTI)