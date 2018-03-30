Nepal Prime Minister to visit India from April 6

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli will visit India from April 6 to 8 on his maiden foreign trip after assuming office, in line with the tradition of a Nepali PM visiting India on his first overseas trip, the ministry of foreign affairs announced on Friday.

Oli’s visit comes following an invitation from his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi. Accompanied by his wife Radhika Shakya, Oli will lead a government delegation comprising of ministers, members of Parliament, secretaries and other high-ranking officials of the Nepali government, the ministry said.

His visit aims to revisit the century-old ties between the two countries.

During the visit, Oli will pay courtesy calls on Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. Some senior Cabinet members of the Indian government will call on the Nepali leader.

Oli will also visit Pantnagar, Uttarakhand and attend a programme at Govind Ballabh Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, according to the Ministry.

The Indian external affairs ministry said in a statement that Oli’s upcoming visit “will provide an opportunity to the two sides to review wide-ranging cooperative partnership and to progress it further”.