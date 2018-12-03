Never said I know everything: PM Modi’s comeback to Rahul Gandhi’s questioning his understanding of Hinduism

Days after Congress president Rahul Gandhi questioned his understanding of Hinduism, prime minister Narendra Modi responded to him by saying that he had never claimed to know everything.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi’s remarks made in Udaipur on Saturday, Modi, while addressing a public meeting at Jodhpur in Rajasthan, said that the state isn’t going to vote whether Modi knows about Hinduism or not. Instead, he said, the state will vote on the topic of electricity, water, development.

Speaking about Hinduism, Modi said that the subject was so vast that even the rishi munis (saints) who had written the historic texts couldn’t claim to know everything about Hinduism. He said that the knowledge of Hinduism is so vast that it is not humanly possible for humans to put it all together and know everything about it. “I have never claimed to know everything about Hinduism, but the naamdaar (Rahul Gandhi) can do so,” Modi said.

“He is welcome to this knowledge,” Modi said.

On Saturday, Rahul Gandhi had, while addressing a meeting with the business community, said, “What is the essence of Hinduism? What does the Gita say? That knowledge is with everybody, knowledge is all around you. Every living being has knowledge. Our PM says he is a Hindu but he doesn’t understand foundation of Hinduism. What kind of a Hindu is he?”

Referring to the numerous attacks on his caste, Modi questioned the Congress party saying that since their leader knew so much about hinduism, how did they

Modi said that since they knew so much about Hinduism, how was the Congress questioning him about his caste? “Where have you learned your Hinduism from?,” Modi questioned.

Modi did not let go of the issue here. Instead, he targeted his guns at the Gandhi family saying that the family had ruled the country for 4 generations and that the party must account for what all was done during its reign.

Modi harked back to the time when Rajendra Prasad was president and when Jawahar Lal Nehru was prime minister of the country and spoke about the Somnath Temple which was looted and destroyed numerous times.

He said that the Somnath temple was seen as a symbol of slavery and that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel wanted to demolish and rebuild the temple.

Modi questioned Rahul Gandhi on why then prime minister Jawahar Lal Nehru had objected and opposed then president Rajendra Prasad’s attending the opening of the Somnath Temple.

“Since you know so much about Hinduism, can you explain why, when the Somnath temple was rebuilt, did the first prime minister of the country oppose Rajendra Prasad’s going there?” Modi questioned Gandhi.

First Published: Dec 03, 2018 16:44 IST