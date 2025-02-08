Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

New change of guard ceremony to feature visuals and music at Rashtrapati Bhavan

PTI |
Feb 08, 2025 02:14 PM IST

Beginning February 22, the change of guard ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan will showcase military drills and a musical performance.

The change of guard ceremony will now be held in a new format with increased seating capacity, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Saturday.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan announced on Saturday that the changing of guard event will now take place in a revamped configuration with more seats.(PTI)
The Rashtrapati Bhavan announced on Saturday that the changing of guard event will now take place in a revamped configuration with more seats.(PTI)

In the new format, people can witness a dynamic visual and musical performance with the backdrop of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, it said.

The ceremony will comprise display of formal military drills by the troops and horses of the President's Bodyguard and the troops of the Ceremonial Guard Battalion, along with the Ceremonial Military Brass Band, said the statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Also read: ‘Hurt dignity': Rashtrapati Bhavan slams Sonia Gandhi's remark on President Murmu

The change of guard ceremony will take place in a new format with increased seating capacity from February 22, it said.

President Droupadi Murmu will witness the inaugural show on February 16, the statement added.

The change of guard ceremony is a military tradition that is held every week to enable a fresh group of the President's Bodyguards to take charge.

Also read: President Droupadi Murmu to attend BIT Mesra’s platinum jubilee celebrations, details here

The President's Bodyguard (PBG), raised in 1773, is the senior most regiment of the Indian Army, which carries out ceremonial duties for the president. The PBG personnel are excellent horsemen, capable tank men and paratroopers.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Exit Poll 2025 Live at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Exit Poll 2025 Live at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 08, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On