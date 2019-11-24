e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 24, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 24, 2019

New India map shows Amaravati as Andhra Pradesh capital, Chandrababu Naidu thanks PM Modi, Amit Shah

Naidu, who was then the Chief Minister, pointed out that the TDP MPs raised the issue in the Parliament on November 21 and the Ministry of Home Affairs took expeditious action and corrected the error in no time.

india Updated: Nov 24, 2019 13:59 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Amaravati
Amaravati, the brainchild of Naidu, was missing from the earlier map published by Survey of India.
Amaravati, the brainchild of Naidu, was missing from the earlier map published by Survey of India. (Photo courtesy: https://crda.ap.gov.in/)
         

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for publication of corrected version of the India map by the Centre, showing Amaravati as the capital of Andhra Pradesh.

The Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) national President, who had used some harsh words in attacking Modi-Shah during the election campaign, addressed a letter to Amit Shah, who is also the President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In his letter, the Leader of Opposition wrote that people of Andhra Pradesh were disappointed over the map published by Survey of India on November 2 as Amaravati did not find a place on the map.

He recalled in his letter that Prime Minister Modi had laid foundation stone for Amaravati on October 22, 2015.

Naidu, who was then the Chief Minister, pointed out that the TDP MPs raised the issue in the Parliament on November 21 and the Ministry of Home Affairs took expeditious action and corrected the error in no time.

This is the first time since the TDP’s crushing defeat in the elections that Naidu has written a letter to Shah thanking him and Modi. During the poll campaign, the TDP chief had gone all out in attacking the two leaders. The BJP leaders had also trained guns on Naidu.

The development comes amid Naidu’s efforts to mend fences with the BJP. He has regretted snapping ties with the saffron party and is reported to be ready to once again join hands.

Amaravati, the brainchild of Naidu, was missing from the earlier map published by Survey of India. This triggered a war of words between ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and main opposition TDP. Naidu’s party had blamed YSRCP and had alleged that this shows the government wants to dump Amaravati as the capital and choose some other location as the state capital. YSRCP leaders had claimed that the previous TDP government had not notified Amaravati as the capital.

tags
top news
India smash Bangladesh by innings & 46 runs in D/N test, seal series 2-0
India smash Bangladesh by innings & 46 runs in D/N test, seal series 2-0
Court seeks Maharashtra governor’s letter, decision on floor test tomorrow
Court seeks Maharashtra governor’s letter, decision on floor test tomorrow
‘I’m safe’: NCP leader who was reported ‘missing’ after Maharashtra twist
‘I’m safe’: NCP leader who was reported ‘missing’ after Maharashtra twist
Professor in ‘shock’ after Maharashtra twist; applies for leave, gets a no
Professor in ‘shock’ after Maharashtra twist; applies for leave, gets a no
Ajit Pawar removed as legislature wing leader, NCP tells governor Koshyari
Ajit Pawar removed as legislature wing leader, NCP tells governor Koshyari
‘World’s youngest genius’, 6-year-old Chennai girl solves Rubik’s cube blindfolded
‘World’s youngest genius’, 6-year-old Chennai girl solves Rubik’s cube blindfolded
The Air Force employee who takes permission to play cricket for Bangladesh
The Air Force employee who takes permission to play cricket for Bangladesh
New Nokia smartphone to launch on December 5: Key specs already leaked
New Nokia smartphone to launch on December 5: Key specs already leaked
trending topics
India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi air qualityHTLS 2019WB Police Admit Card 2019Madhuri DixitFatima Sana ShaikhAIIMS PG Entrance ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Sundar Pichai

don't miss

latest news

India News