Newly elected Cong MP from Maharashtra challenges Chandrapur liquor ban

The only Congress MP who won in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Maharashtra Saturday questioned why only Chandrapur district has a liquor ban and not the entire state.

Dhanorkar had defeated Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir from Chandrapur in the just-concluded Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking to a news channel, Dhanorkar alleged that Maharashtra Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar imposed the liquor ban in Chandrapur to appease people in his Assembly constituency.

“The decision to ban liquor was taken by Chandrapur MLA Sudhir Mungantiwar to please some 15,000 voters in his Assembly constituency. A lot of people lost employment. It has not been implemented properly and a huge illegal trade in liquor is in place and the state is losing revenue,” he alleged.

“You (BJP) are in power in the state and country. Why don’t you ban liquor all across Maharashtra,” he asked.

First Published: May 25, 2019 15:34 IST