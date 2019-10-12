e-paper
News updates from Hindustan Times: After temple tour, it’s talk time for Modi and Xi; summit wrap-up with lunch and all the latest news at this hour

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion curated for you at 9 AM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

After temple tour, it’s talks time for Modi and Xi; summit wrap-up with lunch

The day two of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s informal meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to begin at a five-star hotel overlooking the Bay of Bengal on Saturday.

The Prime Minister and Chinese president will meet at Machaan at the Taj Fisherman’s Cove Resort and Spa before they hold delegation-level talks at the Tango Hall in the same place. Read more

Pakistan must end support to terrorist groups: Top US senator

Pakistan must end support to the Taliban and other terrorist groups, a top American senator said a day after meeting Pakistani leadership in Islamabad. US senator Maggie Hassan also called for finding ways to de-escalation of tension between India and Pakistan. Read more

Top Army officials to hold talks on Kashmir situation

The Army’s top commanders will congregate in New Delhi next week for a conference that will see them discuss a raft of issues including the situation in Kashmir, emerging security challenges, the ongoing restructuring exercise, operational readiness and the scenario along the country’s western and eastern borders, two officials familiar with the move said. Read more

Seasoned Mary Kom leads India’s pursuit of gold in World Boxing Championships

The medal haul is the same as last time but four Indian boxers, spearheaded by the indomitable M C Mary Kom, would be fighting to better the colour of those medals in the semifinals of the Women’s World Championship here on Saturday. Read more

The Sky Is Pink box office: Shonali Bose film starring Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar records low opening

The Shonali Bose film ‘The Sky Is Pink box office’ starring Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar recorded a low opening at the box office. Read more

